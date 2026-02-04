Bulgaria's Borissov Compares Greenland to Bulgaria’s Bolshevik Island While Rejecting Presidency

GERB leader Boyko Borissov has confirmed that he will not be a candidate in Bulgaria’s 2026 presidential elections, reaffirming his longstanding disinterest in the office. Speaking on bTV’s “Face to Face” with Tsvetanka Rizova, Borissov emphasized that his political focus has always been on executive and mayoral positions, which he believes allow his party to implement policies more effectively and support municipal governance. He noted that he has consistently rejected presidential bids since 2005-2006, despite repeated speculation from political opponents.

During the interview, Borissov highlighted what he described as his “undoubted successes,” noting that Bulgaria now ranks among the top 10 in various indicators. He took pride in the complex coalitions GERB has formed under his leadership, including alliances with WCC-DB, DPS, TISP, BSP, KOD, APS, and others, asserting that he personally guided these negotiations and delivered on the party’s objectives.

Borissov criticized outgoing President Rumen Radev for allegedly using the presidency as a platform for partisan influence over the past decade. He cited the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) as an example of Radev placing loyalists in key positions, giving the president a long-term advantage over other parties. Borissov added that he has had no contact with Radev since the end of his term, stating that while Radev builds his own party, he is focused on GERB. He also denied any current agreements with former coalition partners or influential figures like Delyan Peevski.

When asked about the status of Greenland, Borissov affirmed that the island is a sovereign part of Denmark. He drew a parallel with Bulgaria's St. Anastasia Island, called Bolshevik Island between 1945 and 1991, joking that while it lacks minerals, its historical significance makes it untradeable. The GERB leader also reiterated the party’s support for Ukraine.

The interview concluded with Borissov criticizing WCC-DB, accusing them of political maneuvering and indulgence, particularly in the context of judicial reform. He emphasized that GERB has endured compromises but ultimately acts in accordance with the mandate given by the Bulgarian people, insisting that the party will not cede its positions to rivals or political adversaries.