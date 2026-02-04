Elon Musk Slams Spanish PM as 'Tyrant' Over Teen Social Media Ban

World » EU | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 12:10
Bulgaria: Elon Musk Slams Spanish PM as 'Tyrant' Over Teen Social Media Ban

Elon Musk has sharply criticized Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez over proposed rules that would restrict social media access for children under 16, calling the leader a “tyrant” and a “fascist totalitarian” on X. The dispute follows Spain’s announcement of a series of measures aimed at protecting minors online and holding tech companies accountable for harmful content.

Sánchez said urgent intervention was necessary, describing social media as a “failed state” where laws are ignored and harmful content spreads unchecked. The prime minister highlighted recent controversies, including Musk’s use of X to challenge Spain’s decision to regularize 500,000 undocumented workers and asylum seekers, pointing out Musk’s own migrant background.

The Spanish government’s plan would ban social media use for under-16s and give parents legal support to set limits on screen time. Officials emphasized that the measures are part of a broader effort to shield children from online dangers and the “digital wild west.” Similar initiatives are being considered in Greece, France, and Britain, with Australia already prohibiting access for under-16s. Sánchez also mentioned a coalition of European countries coordinating cross-border digital regulations, though he did not specify the members.

Concerns over online risks have intensified following reports of AI-generated sexual content created by Musk’s Grok AI chatbot, including material involving minors. Spain intends to explore possible legal violations by Grok, TikTok, and Instagram. While public opinion in Spain strongly favors restrictions. with an Ipsos survey showing 82% of respondents support banning social media for children under 14, experts like Jose Cesar Perales from the University of Granada note there is no full consensus on the harms of social media for adolescents.

Representatives from major tech firms including Google, TikTok, Snapchat, and Meta have not publicly commented on Spain’s proposals. The government expects the new regulations to be integrated into an existing bill on digital protection for minors, which is currently under parliamentary review.

This move reflects a growing trend across Europe to tighten rules on children’s online access amid rising concern over mental health, AI-generated content, and the influence of social media on young users.

Tags: Spain, Musk, social media

