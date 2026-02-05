Fourteen Dead after Migrant Boat Crashes into Greek Coastguard Vessel

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 11:31
Bulgaria: Fourteen Dead after Migrant Boat Crashes into Greek Coastguard Vessel

At least 14 people have died after a migrant speedboat collided with a Greek coastguard patrol vessel near the eastern Aegean island of Chios, according to Greek authorities. The incident occurred at sea, prompting an immediate large-scale search and rescue operation.

Four coastguard patrol boats were deployed, along with an air force helicopter and a privately operated vessel carrying divers, as crews searched for possible missing passengers. The coastguard confirmed that 24 people were pulled from the water alive and taken to hospital on Chios. Two coastguard officers were also injured during the collision and required medical treatment. It remained unclear how many of those hospitalized were injured.

Authorities said they were unable to confirm how many people had been aboard the migrant boat at the time of the crash. Video footage published by a local media outlet showed a rescue scene at a jetty, where at least one person was carried ashore wrapped in a blanket from a coastguard vessel, while others appeared to escort two children toward an emergency vehicle with flashing blue lights.

The coastguard said there was no immediate information on how the collision took place, nor were details available on the identities of those killed or the full list of passengers who had been on board the speedboat.

Greece remains one of the main gateways into the European Union for migrants and refugees fleeing war, instability and economic hardship in regions such as the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Deadly incidents at sea are frequent, as many attempt the relatively short but dangerous journey from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in the eastern Aegean.

In recent years, crossing attempts have declined following an increase in patrols and ongoing accusations that Greek authorities have carried out pushbacks, returning migrants without allowing them to seek asylum. Greece and several other EU member states have also adopted stricter migration policies. In December, the European Union began reforming its migration framework, including measures aimed at faster deportations and expanded detention procedures.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boat, migrants, greece, Chios

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Gets Just 1% of EU Migrants, but Ranks High for Unaccompanied Children

More than four million migrants from non EU countries entered the European Union over the course of a single year, with Bulgaria accounting for just about one percent of that total.

World » EU | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini

Business | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:04

Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece

Greek national security agencies have launched an investigation into the growing number of land and property acquisitions in Northern Greece by citizens from Bulgaria and Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:09

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Bulgaria and Greece Finally Open Long-Awaited Rudozem-Xanthi Border Crossing After 30 Years

Bulgarian Ministers of Transport and Foreign Affairs, Grozdan Karadjov and Georg Georgiev, will attend the opening of the Rudozem-Xanthi border crossing today at the invitation of Greek Transport Minister Christos Dimas and the Regional Governor of Easter

Society | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00

Talks in Paris Bring Hope for Resolution of Greek Farmer Blockades at Bulgaria Border

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said he has been assured by his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the problem with the blockades at the Bulgarian-Greek border will be resolved within the next few days

World » Southeast Europe | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 09:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece

Greek national security agencies have launched an investigation into the growing number of land and property acquisitions in Northern Greece by citizens from Bulgaria and Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:09

North Macedonian President: Language Remains Core of Our National Identity

President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova stressed that the Macedonian language remains a fundamental pillar of national identity and cultural self-awareness, speaking at the opening of the Sixth Winter School of the International Seminar f

World » Southeast Europe | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:38

Greek Nationalists Criticize Bulgarian Property Purchases in Northern Greece

In Northern Greece, nationalist groups have expressed concern over the growing number of properties being purchased by Bulgarian citizens

World » Southeast Europe | January 26, 2026, Monday // 14:11

Greece Draws the Line: Only Gaza for Peace Council Participation

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.

World » Southeast Europe | January 23, 2026, Friday // 14:01

Hungary's MOL Takes Control of Serbia’s Oil Giant NIS After Russian Exit

After prolonged negotiations triggered by US sanctions, the Russian-controlled stake in Serbia’s oil company NIS has been transferred, Serbian daily Politika reported. The move follows months of uncertainty surrounding the company’s ownership and operatio

World » Southeast Europe | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 09:03

Romania Faces Historic Cold Snap as Temperatures Plunge to -21°C

Romania experienced its coldest Sunday morning in six decades, according to the National Meteorological Administration. The lowest temperature was recorded in Miercurea Ciuc in central Romania

World » Southeast Europe | January 19, 2026, Monday // 15:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria