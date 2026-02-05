Fourteen Dead after Migrant Boat Crashes into Greek Coastguard Vessel

At least 14 people have died after a migrant speedboat collided with a Greek coastguard patrol vessel near the eastern Aegean island of Chios, according to Greek authorities. The incident occurred at sea, prompting an immediate large-scale search and rescue operation.

Four coastguard patrol boats were deployed, along with an air force helicopter and a privately operated vessel carrying divers, as crews searched for possible missing passengers. The coastguard confirmed that 24 people were pulled from the water alive and taken to hospital on Chios. Two coastguard officers were also injured during the collision and required medical treatment. It remained unclear how many of those hospitalized were injured.

Authorities said they were unable to confirm how many people had been aboard the migrant boat at the time of the crash. Video footage published by a local media outlet showed a rescue scene at a jetty, where at least one person was carried ashore wrapped in a blanket from a coastguard vessel, while others appeared to escort two children toward an emergency vehicle with flashing blue lights.

The coastguard said there was no immediate information on how the collision took place, nor were details available on the identities of those killed or the full list of passengers who had been on board the speedboat.

Greece remains one of the main gateways into the European Union for migrants and refugees fleeing war, instability and economic hardship in regions such as the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Deadly incidents at sea are frequent, as many attempt the relatively short but dangerous journey from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in the eastern Aegean.

In recent years, crossing attempts have declined following an increase in patrols and ongoing accusations that Greek authorities have carried out pushbacks, returning migrants without allowing them to seek asylum. Greece and several other EU member states have also adopted stricter migration policies. In December, the European Union began reforming its migration framework, including measures aimed at faster deportations and expanded detention procedures.