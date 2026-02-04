Bulgaria's President Pushes for Elections Immediately After Easter

President Iliana Yotova said efforts are under way to schedule the upcoming parliamentary elections for the earliest possible date after the Easter holidays. She made the statement during consultations with representatives of the parliamentary group “DPS-New Beginning” at the presidency.

During the meeting, the party’s deputy chairwoman Iskra Mihaylova emphasized the importance of restoring constructive relations between the presidency and the National Assembly. She said the key responsibility of the future caretaker cabinet is to organize elections that are fair and transparent and that can rebuild public trust in institutions and political parties. According to Mihaylova, previous elections were marred by technical problems that infringed on voters’ rights, particularly in smaller settlements. She stressed that genuine electoral fairness means every citizen feels respected and able to exercise their right to vote, adding that protecting voters’ rights must be a top priority.

Mihaylova also outlined several expectations for the caretaker government. These include preventing possible price speculation and ensuring stable pricing policies, supporting agricultural producers, and continuing the state’s investment program. She argued that even a caretaker cabinet bears responsibility for overseeing public spending and said her party would back a budget drafted by such a government if it demonstrates clear social commitment. She added that, in the party’s view, the acting prime minister should be an experienced administrator rather than someone perceived as politically affiliated.

The consultations marked the second day of talks between President Yotova and parliamentary groups regarding the appointment of an acting prime minister. Representatives of “DPS-New Beginning”, including Iskra Mihaylova, Erten Anisova and MP Atidje Alieva-Veli, attended the meeting at the presidency on Dondukov 2 street. At the start of the discussions, Yotova said there is broad agreement that recent constitutional amendments have effectively stripped the presidency of meaningful choice in selecting an acting prime minister.

She explained that the new constitutional framework requires preliminary discussions with both the candidates for acting prime minister and the parliamentary groups, describing these talks as necessary but limiting. Yotova underlined that she must choose from a list of five individuals who have already agreed to take on the role. She stressed that the president cannot be held responsible for this selection, as the responsibility lies with the National Assembly, particularly given that parliament now functions as a permanent body under the amended constitution.

Yotova reiterated that ensuring free and transparent elections remains the central task of the upcoming caretaker cabinet. At the same time, she noted that the country faces a number of important decisions in the months ahead. She recalled that public protests had called for the rule of law and credible elections, and said the effectiveness of the caretaker government would ultimately depend on the political accountability of the National Assembly.

The president confirmed that she and her team are aiming to hold the elections on the first available date after Easter, which she specified as April 19. Mihaylova echoed this position, warning that public distrust in elections inevitably translates into distrust in the state as a whole. Later in the day, President Yotova was scheduled to continue consultations with “BSP-United Left” and “There Is Such a People”.