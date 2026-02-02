Shock in Bulgaria as Beauty Salon Recordings of Women Surface on Porn Sites

Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites. The material dates back to 2023 and is believed to have been recorded inside a local beauty salon. Victims have taken to social media to question why surveillance equipment was present in rooms where highly private procedures were carried out.

It remains unclear exactly which adult platforms the images and footage appeared on. The owner of the salon, who currently lives in Plovdiv but originates from Kazanlak, issued a written statement rejecting claims that officially installed cameras or recording devices were used in the rooms where laser hair removal is performed.

According to the salon, four photos taken in October 2023 at one of its early studios in Kazanlak were discovered online. The statement says the images were captured by an unauthorized camera that was found and removed shortly after the studio began operating. The company says it has launched an audit with an external security firm to determine how the footage was obtained and has turned to law enforcement for assistance in having the material taken down.

The scandal widened after affected clients reported discovering recordings from a second beauty studio, this time in Burgas’ Meden Rudnik district, on adult websites. Despite the revelations, the two salons linked to the leaked videos were still operating as usual. Media reports indicate that among the filmed clients were several minors, including a nine-year-old girl.

One mother described taking her child for a leg hair removal procedure during the summer, saying she had no indication that the premises were under surveillance. She said her daughter reacted with fear and sadness upon learning that such footage might exist, worrying about how classmates might react if it became known. Although the mother managed to calm her, she said the emotional impact was severe.

Police have questioned the owners of the salons, as well as current and former employees. Investigators are also speaking with internet providers and companies involved in installing surveillance systems. Families of the affected minors say the situation is profoundly humiliating and has left them in shock.

Authorities are also examining a possible third case involving a salon in Burgas that is part of a well-known national chain. In that instance, investigators say there is only a single camera, positioned at the reception area. Beyond Burgas, footage has also surfaced from a hair removal studio in Kazanlak, where dozens of women may have been filmed without consent. Police say checks are now under way at beauty salons in other cities across the country.