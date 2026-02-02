Shock in Bulgaria as Beauty Salon Recordings of Women Surface on Porn Sites

Society » INCIDENTS | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Shock in Bulgaria as Beauty Salon Recordings of Women Surface on Porn Sites

Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites. The material dates back to 2023 and is believed to have been recorded inside a local beauty salon. Victims have taken to social media to question why surveillance equipment was present in rooms where highly private procedures were carried out.

It remains unclear exactly which adult platforms the images and footage appeared on. The owner of the salon, who currently lives in Plovdiv but originates from Kazanlak, issued a written statement rejecting claims that officially installed cameras or recording devices were used in the rooms where laser hair removal is performed.

According to the salon, four photos taken in October 2023 at one of its early studios in Kazanlak were discovered online. The statement says the images were captured by an unauthorized camera that was found and removed shortly after the studio began operating. The company says it has launched an audit with an external security firm to determine how the footage was obtained and has turned to law enforcement for assistance in having the material taken down.

The scandal widened after affected clients reported discovering recordings from a second beauty studio, this time in Burgas’ Meden Rudnik district, on adult websites. Despite the revelations, the two salons linked to the leaked videos were still operating as usual. Media reports indicate that among the filmed clients were several minors, including a nine-year-old girl.

One mother described taking her child for a leg hair removal procedure during the summer, saying she had no indication that the premises were under surveillance. She said her daughter reacted with fear and sadness upon learning that such footage might exist, worrying about how classmates might react if it became known. Although the mother managed to calm her, she said the emotional impact was severe.

Police have questioned the owners of the salons, as well as current and former employees. Investigators are also speaking with internet providers and companies involved in installing surveillance systems. Families of the affected minors say the situation is profoundly humiliating and has left them in shock.

Authorities are also examining a possible third case involving a salon in Burgas that is part of a well-known national chain. In that instance, investigators say there is only a single camera, positioned at the reception area. Beyond Burgas, footage has also surfaced from a hair removal studio in Kazanlak, where dozens of women may have been filmed without consent. Police say checks are now under way at beauty salons in other cities across the country.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kazanlak, Burgas, salon, beauty

Related Articles:

Secret Cameras Exposed: Burgas Beauty Salon Clients’ Privacy Violated Online

The scandal surrounding secret cameras in Burgas beauty salons has escalated, as intimate recordings from a second studio in the “Meden Rudnik” complex have appeared on adult content websites

Crime | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:00

Burgas Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Rise to 300 per 10,000 Residents

The Burgas region is currently facing a significant rise in flu cases, with 300 of every 10,000 residents reported sick, according to regional governor Vladimir Krumov

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:08

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared Across Burgas Region Until January 30

The Regional Headquarters for Combating Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) in Burgas has proposed declaring a flu epidemic across the entire Burgas region, covering all 13 municipalities. Authorities point to the current incidence rates as j

Society » Health | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 07:43

Bulgaria: Hair Salon in Burgas Sparks Outrage with Nearly 300% Price Surge

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has highlighted a series of pricing violations across the country, though overall they remain limited, according to Anna Miteva

Business | January 19, 2026, Monday // 10:34

Euro Transition Brings Mixed Experiences for Customers and Traders in Yambol

In Yambol, both customers and merchants are gradually adapting to the use of the euro, although some challenges remain. Many shoppers report that transactions are going smoothly. “No, there is no problem at all, none!” said one customer after shopping.

Society | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 14:10

Controversy Over Burgas Bus Fares: Company Says Increase Approved, NRA Flags 4% Rise

The municipal carrier Burgasbus has denied any violation of the Euro Introduction Act following an inspection by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), which noted a 4 percent increase in the price of tickets purchased in cash on board the buses

Society | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 14:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

A Bulgarian Village in Shock: 18-Year-Old’s Suicide Exposes Fears of Bullying and Systemic Failure at School

An 18-year-old high school student has taken his own life in the Batak village of Nova Mahala, plunging the small community into shock, grief, and deep division

Society » Incidents | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 16:25

Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Fire Claims Lives of 1-Year-Old Twins

A fire in the village of Lipnitsa, Vratsa region, claimed the lives of two young girls yesterday afternoon. The children, twin sisters aged 1 year and 11 months, were asleep when the nanny left the house to fetch firewood.

Society » Incidents | January 26, 2026, Monday // 11:28

Nine-Year-Old Dies in Republika Pass Accident Involving Turkish Truck Driver Who Tried to Flee

A fatal road accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old child late at night on the Republika Pass, after a collision between a passenger car and a heavy truck

Society » Incidents | January 26, 2026, Monday // 09:46

Drunk Police Officer in the Sofia Metro? (VIDEO)

A new controversy emerged in Sofia’s subway system after municipal councilor Simeon Stavrev received a video reportedly showing a police officer guarding the metro in an intoxicated state

Society » Incidents | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:46

Fire Devastates Phanagoria Historical Complex in Varna, Seven Horses Killed

A big fire early this morning destroyed large parts of the historical and geographical complex “Phanagoria” in Varna’s Asparuhovo district, according to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and reports from the sce

Society » Incidents | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 09:49

Tragedy in Sofia: Mother and Two Daughters Die in Overnight Apartment Fire

A devastating fire in Sofia’s Svoboda district claimed the lives of three women overnight, authorities confirmed. The victims were a 75-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 51 and 47, who died from smoke inhalation on the fourth floor while attempt

Society » Incidents | January 16, 2026, Friday // 09:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria