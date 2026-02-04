Bulgaria: Probe into Petrohan Deaths Widens as Investigators Examine NGO, Weapons and Foreign Links

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Probe into Petrohan Deaths Widens as Investigators Examine NGO, Weapons and Foreign Links

Police and prosecutors continue to work on multiple lines of inquiry into the deaths of three men found near the former Petrohan lodge close to the village of Gintsi, as attention increasingly focuses on the activities of a non-governmental organization linked to the site and possible international connections.

Further reading: Bulgaria: Three Found Dead Near Petrohan Were Members of a Paramilitary Ranger Agency

Law enforcement authorities are currently searching for several individuals associated with the organization that managed the lodge, which investigators say shows characteristics of a closed group with sect-like elements. The Ministry of Interior has not officially confirmed the exact number of wanted persons, but Bulgarian National Radio reports that at least two people are being sought, one of them a minor. His role and connection to the organization are still being clarified.

The cause of death of the three men remains undetermined. The Interior Ministry has stated that no version is excluded at this stage. Autopsies are expected to establish whether the deaths resulted from homicide, suicide, or another scenario. Investigators are also examining reports of contacts between members of the organization and Latin American countries, as well as complaints that people were prevented from moving freely around the lodge area.

On-site inspections are continuing, while pre-trial proceedings are under way. Evidence collected so far indicates that gatherings were regularly held at the lodge, including camps involving children. The building was used by structures calling themselves the “Bulgarian Ranger Group” and the “National Agency for Control of Protected Areas”, organizations in which the deceased were reportedly involved. Investigators are now clarifying the legal status of these entities and the nature of their activities.

Authorities have confirmed that a large quantity of weapons was found at the site. The firearms were legally owned and the deceased were not known to police as criminally active individuals. However, criminal psychologist Assoc. Prof. Nedelcho Stoychev suggested in a television interview that the fire at the lodge was deliberately set in an attempt to destroy video surveillance recordings. He also expressed the view that the organization’s activities were not entirely lawful, despite being formally registered for environmental protection purposes.

Parallel to this, investigators are trying to locate at least three additional people, including the lodge’s owner Ivaylo Kalushev. His whereabouts are unknown and it has not been established whether he is currently in Bulgaria. Information has emerged that he lived for an extended period in Mexico, though alleged involvement in illegal activities there has not been confirmed.

One of the working hypotheses examines whether the deaths were the result of an emotional confrontation rather than a premeditated act. Investigators are also considering scenarios involving ritual elements. Large numbers of legally owned weapons and drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras were discovered, capable of monitoring a vast area. These were reportedly used in connection with the organization’s claimed role in protecting natural areas. Its agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Water, signed in February 2022, was terminated in the summer of 2025.

Given the lodge’s proximity to the Serbian border and known migration routes, authorities are also checking whether the group may have been involved in trafficking of illegal migrants. Allegations of sexual crimes involving minors are likewise being examined. According to available information, Kalushev played a central role in organizing activities involving children.

Former senior police officials and representatives of environmental organizations have raised questions about how such a heavily secured and restricted site escaped closer scrutiny for years. Reports from locals and mountaineers indicate that access to the area was blocked by barriers, electric fences and armed guards, with extensive video surveillance in place. Some say they were turned away under the pretext that the area was forbidden.

Experts note that the victims were found outside the burned building, each with gunshot wounds to the head, most likely to the temples. Forensic examinations are expected to determine whether one of the men killed the others before taking his own life, or whether an external perpetrator was involved. The position of the bodies, the weapons and forensic traces will be key to these conclusions.

Residents of Gintsi have described the people living at the lodge as problematic and secretive, claiming that children, including school-aged girls, were present at the site. Local authorities, however, say no formal complaints were registered with them. The mayor of the village has been questioned as part of the investigation.

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that it is examining the possible involvement of minors in the organization and assessing its sectarian characteristics. Officials also said information about the group’s members living abroad, including in Latin America, is being verified. While no arrests have been announced so far, investigators stress that all hypotheses remain open.

Authorities emphasize that the investigation is still at an early stage and caution against speculation. Autopsy results and expert analyses are expected to provide clearer answers about the sequence of events, the motive and the responsibility of those involved.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petrohan, Bulgaria, police

Related Articles:

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency

From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.

Business » Finance | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Gets Just 1% of EU Migrants, but Ranks High for Unaccompanied Children

More than four million migrants from non EU countries entered the European Union over the course of a single year, with Bulgaria accounting for just about one percent of that total.

World » EU | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Uncovers Country’s Largest Illegal Cigarette Factory in Pernik Operation

Bulgaria’s largest illegal cigarette factory to date has been shut down following a coordinated operation involving the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the Interior Ministry, the Customs Agency, and British authorities.

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05

Leaked Beauty Salon Videos in Bulgaria Under Investigation, Access Now Limited

Bulgarian authorities have moved to restrict access to over 120 videos leaked from beauty salons in Burgas, following directives from the prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international partners

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:00

Dangerous Weather Hits Bulgaria: Heavy Rain, Ice and Flood Risks Ahead

Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days

Society » Environment | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:03

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini

Business | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria Uncovers Country’s Largest Illegal Cigarette Factory in Pernik Operation

Bulgaria’s largest illegal cigarette factory to date has been shut down following a coordinated operation involving the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the Interior Ministry, the Customs Agency, and British authorities.

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05

Leaked Beauty Salon Videos in Bulgaria Under Investigation, Access Now Limited

Bulgarian authorities have moved to restrict access to over 120 videos leaked from beauty salons in Burgas, following directives from the prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international partners

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:00

Bulgarian Couple Charged in Decade-Long Animal Torture Ring

Two residents of Tsarevets, Svishtov region, have been formally charged with a series of horrifying crimes involving the abuse and killing of animals, according to officials from the Veliko Tarnovo District Prosecutor’s Office

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:54

Bulgaria: Three Found Dead Near Petrohan Were Members of a Paramilitary Ranger Agency

Three men found dead in a lodge near Petrohan, in the Gintsi area of Godech municipality, have been identified as Decho V., 45, Ivaylo I., 49, and Plamen St., 51.

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria: Gunshot Deaths and Fire at Remote Lodge Near Petrohan Spark Major Police Investigation

Investigators continued working through the night on the serious criminal case near the former Petrohan lodge, where the bodies of three men were discovered on Monday afternoon

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:20

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Pirate Websites: Three Charged, Money Laundering Trail Leads to US Prisoner

Three individuals have been formally charged following a large-scale international operation that targeted Bulgaria’s largest pirate platforms - Arena, Zamunda, and Zelka

Crime | February 2, 2026, Monday // 16:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria