Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

Business | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 15:04
Bulgaria: Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures Photo: Stella Ivanova

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini. Entrepreneurs seeking to scale internationally may find better opportunities in Bulgaria and other neighboring countries such as Romania, compared with Greece.

In the 2026 StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index, Greece ranks 33rd out of 125 countries, scoring 67.621 points. This places it slightly ahead of Hungary (34th), Spain (39th), Brazil (42nd), and Italy (43rd), but considerably behind several European nations considered more conducive for entrepreneurial growth, including the United Kingdom (3rd), Sweden (12th), Germany (23rd), Romania (25th), and Bulgaria (18th).

When it comes to market perception - how the international community views a country as a destination for starting a business - Greece sits in 31st place with 69.461 points. Singapore leads globally, followed by Denmark and Norway. This measure evaluates governance quality, reliability, transparency, political and economic stability, human capital, and international mobility.

Greece performs weakest in the category of “incentives for business,” ranking 32nd worldwide with a score of 59.269. This index gauges investor and entrepreneurial appeal by examining factors such as the tax environment, financial support, and other incentives. In this respect, Greece falls behind regional peers including Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus, highlighting challenges for those looking to start and grow innovative businesses within the country.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, greece, startups

Related Articles:

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency

From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.

Business » Finance | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Gets Just 1% of EU Migrants, but Ranks High for Unaccompanied Children

More than four million migrants from non EU countries entered the European Union over the course of a single year, with Bulgaria accounting for just about one percent of that total.

World » EU | February 5, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Uncovers Country’s Largest Illegal Cigarette Factory in Pernik Operation

Bulgaria’s largest illegal cigarette factory to date has been shut down following a coordinated operation involving the State Agency for National Security (SANS), the Interior Ministry, the Customs Agency, and British authorities.

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:05

Leaked Beauty Salon Videos in Bulgaria Under Investigation, Access Now Limited

Bulgarian authorities have moved to restrict access to over 120 videos leaked from beauty salons in Burgas, following directives from the prosecutor’s office and in coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and international partners

Crime | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 18:00

Dangerous Weather Hits Bulgaria: Heavy Rain, Ice and Flood Risks Ahead

Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days

Society » Environment | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 17:03

Bulgaria Faces Rising Prices: January Flash Inflation Signals Continued Cost Growth

Bulgaria is facing rising living costs, with service prices still climbing, according to economists. Authorities have already flagged the most frequent violations of the Law on the Euro since the start of the year, largely in the form of unjustified incre

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:15
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Faces Rising Prices: January Flash Inflation Signals Continued Cost Growth

Bulgaria is facing rising living costs, with service prices still climbing, according to economists. Authorities have already flagged the most frequent violations of the Law on the Euro since the start of the year, largely in the form of unjustified incre

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 14:15

Bulgaria Launches Sweeping Inspections of Energy Companies Over Rising Electricity Bills

Starting today, the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission (EKVR) are conducting extraordinary inspections of electricity distribution companies and end suppliers,

Business » Energy | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 13:31

Bulgaria Prepares to Melt Over 10,500 Tons of Old Lev Coins

Bulgaria is moving forward with the transition to the euro, preparing to produce its first euro banknotes under the quota assigned by the European Central Bank.

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:01

Bulgaria to Launch 10-Year Government Bonds Worth 150 Million Euros

Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 14:16

Bulgaria Closes 2025 Budget with Record Revenue Growth and Deficit Near Target

The consolidated fiscal program (CFP) for 2025 closed with a deficit of BGN 6,828.3 million (approximately EUR 3.49 billion), representing 3.1 percent of the projected gross domestic product.

Business » Finance | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

First Day with Only Euro in Bulgaria: Complaints Arise but Transition Remains Mostly Smooth

The first working day with the euro (only!) in Bulgaria passed without major disruptions, although authorities received numerous complaints, mostly linked to technical issues rather than deliberate overcharging or misunderstandings by businesses

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 16:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria