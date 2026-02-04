Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini. Entrepreneurs seeking to scale internationally may find better opportunities in Bulgaria and other neighboring countries such as Romania, compared with Greece.

In the 2026 StartupBlink Innovators Business Environment Index, Greece ranks 33rd out of 125 countries, scoring 67.621 points. This places it slightly ahead of Hungary (34th), Spain (39th), Brazil (42nd), and Italy (43rd), but considerably behind several European nations considered more conducive for entrepreneurial growth, including the United Kingdom (3rd), Sweden (12th), Germany (23rd), Romania (25th), and Bulgaria (18th).

When it comes to market perception - how the international community views a country as a destination for starting a business - Greece sits in 31st place with 69.461 points. Singapore leads globally, followed by Denmark and Norway. This measure evaluates governance quality, reliability, transparency, political and economic stability, human capital, and international mobility.

Greece performs weakest in the category of “incentives for business,” ranking 32nd worldwide with a score of 59.269. This index gauges investor and entrepreneurial appeal by examining factors such as the tax environment, financial support, and other incentives. In this respect, Greece falls behind regional peers including Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus, highlighting challenges for those looking to start and grow innovative businesses within the country.