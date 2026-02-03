Macron Moves to Reopen Dialogue with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday that groundwork is being carried out to resume direct talks between Europe and Russia regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to farmers in Haute-Saône, Macron said that these discussions are currently at a technical stage, aimed at preparing the way for formal negotiations. He emphasized the need for Europeans to re-establish their own communication channels with Moscow.

Macron stressed that any talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin would be coordinated with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and key European allies, highlighting the role of a “coalition of the willing” comprised of countries united in support of Ukraine.

At the same time, Macron noted that Russia’s continued military attacks undermine any sign of readiness to negotiate. He pointed out the ongoing bombardment of Ukrainian cities, targeting civilians and energy infrastructure, describing such actions as intolerable and incompatible with a genuine pursuit of peace.