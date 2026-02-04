Bulgaria February 4 Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Rain from the Southwest

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria February 4 Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Rain from the Southwest Photo: Stella Ivanova

Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leading into Thursday.

Winds will generally be light and may calm entirely in many regions. In Northeastern Bulgaria and along the northern slopes of the mountains, however, a moderate south-southeasterly wind is forecast.

Temperatures will remain low, with morning values mostly ranging between minus 8°C and minus 3°C, while Southern Bulgaria will see slightly milder readings. Daytime highs are expected to reach between 4°C and 9°C, though areas affected by persistent fog will remain cooler. In Sofia, minimum temperatures will be close to minus 1°C, with maximums around 3°C. Atmospheric pressure will stay near the monthly average but is set to fall sharply over the next 24 hours.

In the mountains, skies will also be largely overcast. Rain will begin after midday and intensify toward the evening, while elevations above 2,000 meters will see snowfall. Winds there will be strong to stormy, blowing from the south-southwest. Temperatures are forecast to reach about 6°C at 1,200 meters and around 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will prevail without precipitation. A moderate southeast wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will range from 6°C to 8°C, while sea water temperatures will be between 5°C and 7°C. Sea conditions will be moderate, with waves reaching 2 to 3 on the Beaufort scale.

