French Prosecutors Target Musk in Widening Probe into X’s Algorithms and Content

World » EU | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:16
Bulgaria: French Prosecutors Target Musk in Widening Probe into X’s Algorithms and Content

French prosecutors have carried out searches at the Paris offices of Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of an investigation into suspected cybercrime and alleged abuses linked to the platform’s operation. The action was confirmed on Tuesday by the Paris prosecutor’s office, which said the searches were being conducted by its cybercrime unit with the support of the national police cyber division and Europol.

The investigation was formally opened in January 2025 after a French lawmaker filed a complaint alleging that biased algorithms on X may have distorted the functioning of an automated data processing system. According to prosecutors, the probe has since widened considerably and now examines possible complicity in several serious offences. These include the dissemination of child sexual abuse material, the spread of sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity, and the manipulation of automated data systems by an organised group.

As part of the proceedings, Elon Musk and former X chief executive Linda Yaccarino have been summoned for voluntary questioning. Prosecutors said summonses were sent for interviews scheduled for April 20, 2026, in Paris, noting that both were being questioned in their capacity as de facto and de jure managers of the platform at the time of the alleged events. Yaccarino stepped down as CEO in July last year after roughly two years in the role.

The case was initially triggered by a complaint from centre-right MP Éric Bothorel, who voiced concern over what he described as significant algorithmic changes following Musk’s acquisition of the platform in 2022. Bothorel warned that these changes, along with what he called apparent interference in the company’s management, could have skewed content recommendations and data processing. Other complaints echoed these concerns, arguing that the adjustments had led to an increase in aggressive or “nauseating” political content and raised suspicions of foreign interference.

Prosecutors later broadened the investigation after receiving reports related to the behaviour of X’s artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, developed by Musk’s company xAI and integrated into the platform. According to the authorities, Grok was accused of generating content that included Holocaust denial and facilitating the creation or dissemination of sexually explicit deepfakes. In November, Paris prosecutors said they were examining Grok after it produced French-language posts questioning the use of gas chambers at Auschwitz. More recently, the chatbot has drawn international criticism for allowing the creation of non-consensual sexual material involving women and children.

In a separate but related development, the Paris prosecutor’s office announced that it would no longer use X as a communication channel. It said it would instead publish updates via LinkedIn and Instagram, citing the ongoing situation.

X has not issued an immediate response to the searches. However, the company said last summer that it did not intend to comply with certain requests from French authorities related to the inquiry. At the time, it described the investigation as politically motivated, rejected accusations of algorithm manipulation and fraudulent data extraction, and argued that the case amounted to a misuse of French law to advance a political agenda and restrict freedom of expression. The platform said it would continue to defend its rights, protect user data and oppose what it views as political censorship.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: French, Musk, X

Related Articles:

SpaceX Blocks Russia’s Unauthorized Starlink Use, Musk Confirms

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that SpaceX’s actions to prevent Russia from using Starlink without authorization appear to have been successful.

World » Russia | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:00

French Parliament Backs Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

French lawmakers have approved draft legislation that would prohibit children under the age of 15 from using social media, a measure strongly supported by President Emmanuel Macron as part of efforts to curb excessive screen exposure among minors.

World » EU | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 10:29

Farmers Take Paris by Storm: Tractors Block Arc de Triomphe

French farmers staged a large-scale protest in Paris on Thursday, driving tractors into the city and blocking major landmarks, including the Arc de Triomphe and stretches of the Champs-Élysées

World » EU | January 8, 2026, Thursday // 11:00

French Cinema Legend Brigitte Bardot Passes Away at the Age of 91

Brigitte Bardot, the French film star, singer and later animal rights campaigner who rose to global fame in the 1950s and became one of the defining cultural icons of her era, has died at the age of 91

Society » Obituaries | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 13:26

NATO Warns Russia May Be Targeting Starlink with Space Weapons

NATO sources have raised concerns that Russia may be developing weapons targeting satellites, with particular focus on Elon Musk’s Starlink communications system, intelligence documents indicate.

World » Russia | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:25

German and French Ambassadors Defend Bulgarian Judicial Chief Amid Cybersecurity Controversy

In an unusual diplomatic move, the ambassadors of Germany and France, H.E. Irene Plank and H.E. Marie Dumoulin, personally met with Galina Zakharova, chairwoman of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), to express support for the independence of Bulgaria’s j

Politics » Diplomacy | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:27
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Bulgaria Faces Loss of EU Recovery Money amid Stalled Reforms

Bulgaria risks forfeiting a substantial portion of funding under the Recovery and Resilience Plan as reforms remain stalled and political decisions continue to be postponed

World » EU | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 11:02

Sweden Reconsiders Eurozone Membership Ahead of September Election

Sweden is reconsidering the possibility of joining the eurozone, with the country’s Moderate Party planning to set up a commission to examine the potential advantages and disadvantages if it remains in power following the parliamentary election in Septemb

World » EU | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:14

Germany Proposes Two-Speed EU to Boost Competitiveness

Germany is advocating for a “two-speed” European Union, aiming to overcome current decision-making stagnation in the 27-member bloc and to drive economic growth

World » EU | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 09:00

Privacy vs. Road Safety: Germany Considers Blocking Speed Camera Apps

Germany is preparing a major change to its traffic regulations that could ban the use of mobile apps that alert drivers to speed cameras.

World » EU | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 12:30

Exploring the €1 Coins of Europe: National Symbols Across the Eurozone

Across the eurozone, the coins carried in wallets tell stories of national heritage and identity, complementing the uniform design of euro banknotes.

World » EU | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:16

Slovak PM Fico Warns Trump’s Mental State Could Threaten Global Stability

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly raised alarm among EU leaders regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s mental state following a private meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 17

World » EU | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 11:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria