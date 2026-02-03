Consumer Basket Jumps by €3 in January as Euro-Only Payments Begin in Bulgaria

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s standard consumer basket, which includes 27 essential food items along with fruits and vegetables, increased by three euros, reaching a total of 56 euros. This update was provided by the Coordination Centre overseeing the introduction of the euro, during the first week in which transactions are now conducted solely in the new currency.
Wholesale prices showed the largest growth in dairy products, particularly cheese, yellow cheese, and butter. The overall €1.50 increase compared with last week was largely driven by rising fruit and vegetable prices. Authorities continue to conduct inspections, focusing on violations such as incorrect currency conversion and unjustified price hikes.
The National Revenue Agency has already issued fines totaling nearly €193,000. Meanwhile, other institutions under the Council of Ministers reported 12 incidents of payments attempted with counterfeit banknotes over the past week. Officials noted that complaints concerning banks have ceased, and the withdrawal of the old national currency is proceeding steadily, with approximately 75% of leva already removed from circulation.
Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites
A street in Sofia’s Manastirski Livadi-Iztok residential area will be named after British author Terry Pratchett, following a decision taken at the most recent meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council
Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin
The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has projected that annual inflation in Bulgaria will ease in January 2026, falling to 3.6% from 5% recorded at the end of last year
A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.
The pediatric surgery department at St. Anna Hospital in Varna will close its doors on March 1 due to resignations from the medical staff. The doctors have indicated that they plan to continue their work at a private medical facility in Burgas.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace