Consumer Basket Jumps by €3 in January as Euro-Only Payments Begin in Bulgaria

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 16:41
Bulgaria: Consumer Basket Jumps by €3 in January as Euro-Only Payments Begin in Bulgaria Photo: Stella Ivanova

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s standard consumer basket, which includes 27 essential food items along with fruits and vegetables, increased by three euros, reaching a total of 56 euros. This update was provided by the Coordination Centre overseeing the introduction of the euro, during the first week in which transactions are now conducted solely in the new currency.

Wholesale prices showed the largest growth in dairy products, particularly cheese, yellow cheese, and butter. The overall €1.50 increase compared with last week was largely driven by rising fruit and vegetable prices. Authorities continue to conduct inspections, focusing on violations such as incorrect currency conversion and unjustified price hikes.

The National Revenue Agency has already issued fines totaling nearly €193,000. Meanwhile, other institutions under the Council of Ministers reported 12 incidents of payments attempted with counterfeit banknotes over the past week. Officials noted that complaints concerning banks have ceased, and the withdrawal of the old national currency is proceeding steadily, with approximately 75% of leva already removed from circulation.

