Bulgaria to Launch 10-Year Government Bonds Worth 150 Million Euros

Business » FINANCE | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 14:16
Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank. The auction is scheduled for February 11, 2026, and will offer ten-year treasury bonds maturing on February 11, 2036. The total value of this issue is 150 million euros, carrying a fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent.

Earlier in January, the Ministry of Finance successfully placed two issues of government securities totaling 300 million euros. On January 19, a new issue of two-year euro-denominated bonds was launched, with a maturity date of January 21, 2028, and an annual interest coupon of 2.25 percent. This was followed on January 26 by a five-year issue, maturing on January 28, 2031, with a 2.75 percent annual interest rate.

Each of the two auctions in January involved the placement of government bonds worth 150 million euros, marking the start of Bulgaria’s 2026 bond issuance program. The new ten-year bonds represent the longest maturity offered so far this year, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to diversify its euro-denominated debt portfolio.

Tags: Bulgaria, bonds, government

