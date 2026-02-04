Bulgaria to Launch 10-Year Government Bonds Worth 150 Million Euros

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank. The auction is scheduled for February 11, 2026, and will offer ten-year treasury bonds maturing on February 11, 2036. The total value of this issue is 150 million euros, carrying a fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent.
Earlier in January, the Ministry of Finance successfully placed two issues of government securities totaling 300 million euros. On January 19, a new issue of two-year euro-denominated bonds was launched, with a maturity date of January 21, 2028, and an annual interest coupon of 2.25 percent. This was followed on January 26 by a five-year issue, maturing on January 28, 2031, with a 2.75 percent annual interest rate.
Each of the two auctions in January involved the placement of government bonds worth 150 million euros, marking the start of Bulgaria’s 2026 bond issuance program. The new ten-year bonds represent the longest maturity offered so far this year, reflecting the government’s ongoing efforts to diversify its euro-denominated debt portfolio.
Bulgaria is moving forward with the transition to the euro, preparing to produce its first euro banknotes under the quota assigned by the European Central Bank.
The consolidated fiscal program (CFP) for 2025 closed with a deficit of BGN 6,828.3 million (approximately EUR 3.49 billion), representing 3.1 percent of the projected gross domestic product.
Over the past two years, Bulgaria has imported coins from Estonia totaling 70.15 million euros
One month after Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone, the euro is now the sole legal tender in the country, replacing the Bulgarian lev
Claims that the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, receives additional pay as a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) are false
Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, said that Bulgaria successfully managed the transition to the euro
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace