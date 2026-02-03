Bulgarian Posts Facilitate 50 Million Leva Exchange in Just Five Days

In just five days, between January 26 and January 30, Bulgarian Posts facilitated the exchange of approximately 50 million leva into euros, totaling around 27,000 individual transactions. This update was provided during a briefing by the headquarters overseeing Bulgaria’s eurozone entry process.

From the start of euro circulation on January 5 through January 30, a total of 92,200 exchanges were completed at post offices, representing over 145 million leva. Vladimir Ivanov, head of the monitoring headquarters, praised Bulgarian Posts for its active role in managing this unusual operational surge and encouraged the public to increasingly rely on banks for currency exchanges. Currently, about 75% of lev cash has been withdrawn from circulation.

Alongside the currency transition, consumer prices have risen, with the average basket increasing by 3 euros over the month, from 53 to 56 euros. The primary drivers of this rise were non-seasonal vegetables, fruits, and dairy products. Preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute indicate that monthly inflation in January compared to December 2025 reached 0.7%, while annual inflation compared to January 2025 stood at 3.6%, according to NSI Chairman Assoc. Prof. Dr. Atanas Atanasov.

Certain sectors recorded particularly notable annual price increases. Veterinary services rose roughly 25%, while insurance and financial services saw higher costs mainly due to increases in civil liability insurance. Education courses increased by 8.6%, hairdressing services by 18%, and hotel and restaurant services by 9% over the year, with the latter rising 1.6% for the month.

Conversely, some sectors experienced price declines. Clothing and footwear dropped 4% month-on-month and remained stable compared to last year. Fuel prices also decreased, with gasoline and diesel down 5–6% annually.

Overall, the first month of euro circulation combined a rapid withdrawal of lev cash with early inflationary pressures in specific sectors, reflecting both seasonal trends and the broader effects of the currency transition.