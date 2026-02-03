Documents recently declassified by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein include the name of Kyril Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, the second son of former Bulgarian Tsar and Prime Minister Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. In an email dated January 14, 2017, Epstein received a guest list for a gala dinner ahead of the BAFTA film awards, listing “Ms. Sydney Finch (Prince Kyril Saxe-Coburg)” among the attendees. Sydney Finch is the former wife of British businessman Charles Finch. The email, sent by Peggy Segal, noted that the event at Spencer House on February 8 would host prominent figures from British and American cultural circles, including Barbara Broccoli, producer of the James Bond films, and Jessica de Rothschild, daughter of Sir Evelyn Rothschild.

Another connection to Bulgaria appeared in the files through a fashion agency that allegedly worked with one of Epstein’s associates. According to BNT, Bulgarian models were reportedly sent to the U.S. at Epstein’s request. Daniel Siad, a fashion photographer described as a recruiter, emailed Epstein from Sofia confirming contact with the agency Next One, whose website is now inactive. In one email titled “Hello from Sofia, Bulgaria,” Siad mentioned being with a woman he referred to as “The Princess” and added that she had invited him to meet with government officials.

Further reading: Sofia, Models and Secret Meetings: How Bulgaria Surfaces in the Newly Released Epstein Files

The declassified Epstein documents, which include over 3 million files, 1,800 photos, and 1,200 videos, have already revealed significant international connections. Former Bulgarian ambassador to the U.S. Elena Poptodorova told BTV that the files illustrate the use of “honey traps” to attract influential figures, and that further revelations involving governments and unidentified individuals, including the “princess,” are expected. Poptodorova noted that the documents also reference meetings arranged between Epstein and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and include ties to Russian organized crime networks involved in supplying young victims.

The files have drawn attention beyond Bulgaria. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were reportedly summoned to testify before Congress regarding the content of the files but declined. Poptodorova highlighted that redactions in the documents protect victims’ personal data, but she emphasized that the flow of information from the files cannot be stopped, suggesting further disclosures are imminent.