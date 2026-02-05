Bulgaria Faces Rising Prices: January Flash Inflation Signals Continued Cost Growth

Bulgaria is facing rising living costs, with service prices still climbing, according to economists. Authorities have already flagged the most frequent violations of the Law on the Euro since the start of the year, largely in the form of unjustified increases in the services sector. Analysts predict that overall prices in the country will grow faster than in other eurozone nations, although inflation is unlikely to reach double digits, instead mirroring last year’s peak around 5%. The National Statistical Institute (NSI) is set to release preliminary inflation figures for January tomorrow, just three days after the month concluded.

Wholesale market data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets shows that prices have risen compared with the start of last week. Over January, the consumer basket increased from €52 on January 5 to €56. Vegetables saw the sharpest price hikes, while fruit prices dropped slightly.

The upcoming NSI announcement, known as “flash inflation,” will provide early insights into monthly price trends. Deputy Chair Svilen Kolev noted that preliminary results are generally consistent with final inflation figures, with differences usually negligible. The data will be calculated using both the Bulgarian methodology, which reflects domestic consumption patterns, and the harmonised EU methodology. Kolev emphasized that foods and everyday goods – including groceries and non-alcoholic beverages – carry the greatest weight in the national index, followed by tobacco and alcoholic drinks.

Economists expect prices in Bulgaria to rise faster than in other eurozone countries this year. While the eurozone targets inflation at 2% and consumer expectations reach around 2.8%, Bulgarian forecasts suggest a rate roughly double that. Andrian Nikolov, economist at IPI, highlighted that public perception of inflation often differs from actual rates, as people notice price changes in restaurants, hotels, and stores but overlook automatic or routine expenses.

Future budgetary policies and political decisions are expected to influence price trends. Nikolov warned that political promises, such as price caps or salary increases, may heighten inflation expectations and could even trigger higher prices once the new Parliament is formed. Services are projected to experience faster inflation than food. “Hotels and restaurants have been at the forefront of price increases over the past two years. As long as demand allows, businesses have little incentive to hold back,” Nikolov said.

Regional disparities are also evident. According to the State Commission, products like yellow cheese and minced meat are cheapest in Dobrich, while the highest wholesale prices are recorded in Silistra. These variations underline the uneven nature of price growth across the country.

Overall, the preliminary January data is expected to confirm ongoing price pressures in Bulgaria, particularly in the services sector, with household expenses likely to remain elevated throughout the year.