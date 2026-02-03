Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:27
Bulgaria: Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro

A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.

At the city’s central cemetery, Rosen Markov, the chairman of the Bulgarian Men's Party, conducted a ceremonial “burial” of the national currency. Banknotes were placed in a coffin alongside a bouquet of carnations, marking the lev’s exit from circulation, Bulphoto reported.

Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone on January 1, 2026, and throughout January, both lev and euro were accepted in a period of dual circulation. During this month, more than two-thirds of lev cash in the country was withdrawn from use.

Citizens who still hold lev banknotes can exchange them for euro at banks and post offices free of charge until mid-2026, after which a fee will apply. The Bulgarian National Bank will continue to accept lev indefinitely for exchange.

