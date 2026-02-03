Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil Led Liturgy with Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova and Former Tsar Simeon

Politics | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil Led Liturgy with Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova and Former Tsar Simeon Daniil and Mitrofanova

His Holiness Patriarch Daniil, the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia, led a Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at the Russian church-courtyard “St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of Myra” to mark the 10th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Seraphim (Bogucharsky), the Wonderworker of Sofia, BGNES reported.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Eleonora Mitrofanova, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, and Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, the former Bulgarian Prime Minister (2001–2005) and last Tsar of the Bulgarians (1943–1946).

Archbishop Seraphim (Nikolai) Sobolev, known as Vladika Seraphim, was a leading hierarch and theologian of the Russian Orthodox Church. Born in 1881, he graduated with honors from the St. Petersburg Theological Academy, earning the degree of Candidate of Theological Sciences. During his studies, he took monastic vows under the name Seraphim, in honor of St. Seraphim of Sarov, and was ordained a deacon, followed by his ordination as a hieromonk on March 18, 1908.

After the October Revolution, Bishop Seraphim relocated to Bulgaria in 1921, where he remained until his death. He held St. John the Wonderworker of Rila in high regard, describing him as “the beauty and glory of the Bulgarian Church,” and authored an akathist in his honor, filling a gap in hymnographic literature and widely circulating among believers. Today, St. John of Rila is depicted above Bishop Seraphim’s grave in the crypt of the Russian Church.

The grave continues to attract numerous faithful, including Bulgarians, Russians, and Ukrainians, who visit to pray for health, protection, and success in their lives.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: daniil, Bulgarian, Russian, mitrofanova

Related Articles:

Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro

A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:27

Bulgarian Prince Kyril Mentioned in the Epstein Files

Documents recently declassified by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein include the name of Kyril Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, the second son of former Bulgarian Tsar Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha

Politics | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:36

Google Awards 500,000 Dollars to Bulgaria’s INSAIT Institute for AI Breakthroughs

Google has granted funding of 500,000 US dollars to the Bulgarian INSAIT Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, recognising the institute’s strong performance in the field of artificial intelligence at both national and international level.

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 15:00

Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment: Bulgarian Scientist Stops Tumor Growth and Metastasis

A Bulgarian scientist has developed a drug that halts the growth of cancer and prevents metastases from spreading to other organs.

Society » Health | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:53

Russian Drones Slaughter Ukrainian Miners on Bus in Deadly Civilian Attack

A Russian drone attack on a company bus transporting civilian mine workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has killed at least 12 people and injured 16 others, Ukrainian authorities and the energy company DTEK reported on February 1

World » Ukraine | February 2, 2026, Monday // 09:40

German General Warns: Russia Could Attack Us in 2-3 Years

Lieutenant General Gerald Funke, head of the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, has warned that Russia could target NATO countries within the next two to three years, with Germany likely at the centre of any conflict.

World » EU | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 11:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's President Pushes for Elections Immediately After Easter

President Iliana Yotova said efforts are under way to schedule the upcoming parliamentary elections for the earliest possible date after the Easter holidays

Politics | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 10:45

Bulgaria's President Met with WCC-DB: Caretaker Government Must Ensure Fair Elections

President Iliana Yotova held a meeting with representatives of the parliamentary group “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) as part of the consultations for appointing a caretaker prime minister

Politics | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 14:07

Bulgarian Prince Kyril Mentioned in the Epstein Files

Documents recently declassified by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein include the name of Kyril Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, the second son of former Bulgarian Tsar Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha

Politics | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:36

Bulgaria's President Stresses Fair Elections After Talks With GERB

President Iliana Yotova has launched the second phase of consultations with parliamentary groups on the appointment of an acting prime minister, starting with the GERB group

Politics | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 11:30

Bulgaria Allocates EUR 58 Million to Keep Its MiG-29 Fighter Jets Operational

The Ministry of Defense has launched a public procurement procedure for the maintenance of Bulgaria’s Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets, allocating a total of EUR 58 million for a comprehensive overhaul

Politics » Defense | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 11:06

Bulgaria: President Yotova Launches Talks with Parties on Caretaker Prime Minister Choice

President Iliana Yotova has announced that consultations with parliamentary groups on the formation of a caretaker government will begin on Tuesday.

Politics | February 2, 2026, Monday // 10:05
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria