Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil Led Liturgy with Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova and Former Tsar Simeon

Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro
A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.
His Holiness Patriarch Daniil, the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia, led a Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at the Russian church-courtyard “St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of Myra” to mark the 10th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Seraphim (Bogucharsky), the Wonderworker of Sofia, BGNES reported.
The ceremony was attended by H.E. Eleonora Mitrofanova, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria, and Simeon of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, the former Bulgarian Prime Minister (2001–2005) and last Tsar of the Bulgarians (1943–1946).
Archbishop Seraphim (Nikolai) Sobolev, known as Vladika Seraphim, was a leading hierarch and theologian of the Russian Orthodox Church. Born in 1881, he graduated with honors from the St. Petersburg Theological Academy, earning the degree of Candidate of Theological Sciences. During his studies, he took monastic vows under the name Seraphim, in honor of St. Seraphim of Sarov, and was ordained a deacon, followed by his ordination as a hieromonk on March 18, 1908.
After the October Revolution, Bishop Seraphim relocated to Bulgaria in 1921, where he remained until his death. He held St. John the Wonderworker of Rila in high regard, describing him as “the beauty and glory of the Bulgarian Church,” and authored an akathist in his honor, filling a gap in hymnographic literature and widely circulating among believers. Today, St. John of Rila is depicted above Bishop Seraphim’s grave in the crypt of the Russian Church.
The grave continues to attract numerous faithful, including Bulgarians, Russians, and Ukrainians, who visit to pray for health, protection, and success in their lives.
