Bulgaria: Three Found Dead Near Petrohan Were Members of a Paramilitary Ranger Agency

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:00
Three men found dead in a lodge near Petrohan, in the Gintsi area of Godech municipality, have been identified as Decho V., 45, Ivaylo I., 49, and Plamen St., 51. According to bTV, all three were members of a paramilitary organization known as the National Agency for Control of Protected Areas (NAKZT), a non-governmental association registered in 2022. The agency focuses on mountain patrols, ranger training, and protection of Bulgaria’s Western Stara Planina and Pre-Balkan protected areas, and has worked closely with European and international institutions.

The Petrohan lodge, located about 20 km from Sofia, served as a high-altitude training and operational base for NAKZT. The organization had achieved notable success in reducing poaching, illegal logging, and other environmental violations in its areas of operation. It also conducted a pilot project for aerial surveillance using advanced drones, covering up to 700 sq. km daily from stationary and mobile command centers. This extensive surveillance involved infrared and optical monitoring, as well as cameras placed in the forest. Residents and hikers had occasionally clashed with the rangers over access, particularly along the Kom-Emine trail, as NAKZT personnel sometimes checked documents and restricted entry to protected areas.

The three victims were found near the burned lodge with gunshot wounds to the head, alongside three pistols, a carbine, and numerous cartridges. Injuries from the fire were also noted. Authorities are investigating multiple scenarios, including murder, accidental death, and ritual suicide. Initial reports suggested one of the deceased may have attempted to alert authorities to a potential threat shortly before the incident.

The lodge is near the Serbian border, raising the possibility of cross-border activity or at least international awareness.

Local authorities and law enforcement were involved in securing the scene, with the first responders reportedly being agents from the State Agency "National Security" (SANS), followed by forensic experts from Sofia, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, police from Godech, and fire brigades. Mayor Georgi Todorov confirmed that the lodge had been heavily guarded with fences, barriers, cameras, and drones, reflecting the paramilitary-style operations of its occupants.

The victims were known locally as mountaineers and cavers, living in the lodge for extended periods. Ivaylo I., the main tenant, did not own the property, which belonged to another associate also named Ivaylo. One of the other NAKZT board members, Ivaylo Kalushev, had lived abroad for years. The victims’ families and acquaintances describe them as part of Bulgaria’s first ranger service, operating under the NAKZT model which draws on international standards for mountain patrols and environmental monitoring.

Investigations are ongoing, including review of traffic data, security camera footage, and communications. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and prosecutor’s office have not yet publicly detailed the findings. Former acting Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev criticized law enforcement for the slow release of information, highlighting a perceived imbalance in priorities between conventional crimes and incidents involving human life.

NAKZT’s operations, including its paramilitary organization style, the use of all-terrain vehicles, specialized drones, and high-altitude training facilities, have drawn attention and controversy. Their work has been formally recognized through a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Environment and Water signed during the Kiril Petkov government, reflecting an unusual level of autonomy for a non-governmental entity. The mystery surrounding the deaths of the three men, alongside the burned lodge and discovered weapons, continues to raise questions about oversight, security, and the broader role of paramilitary-style environmental organizations in Bulgaria.

The investigation remains active, with authorities seeking additional associates and attempting to clarify the circumstances leading up to the deaths, the fire at the hut, and whether the incident was criminal, accidental, or intentional.

Tags: men, Petrohan, NAKZT, paramilitary

