Bulgaria's President Stresses Fair Elections After Talks With GERB

President Iliana Yotova has launched the second phase of consultations with parliamentary groups on the appointment of an acting prime minister, starting with the GERB group. At 11 a.m., the delegation, including deputy chairpersons Raya Nazaryan, Kostadin Angelov, and Denitsa Sacheva, met with the president at the “Dondukov 2” presidential residence.

Yotova stressed that the consultations are substantive, not ceremonial. “We are facing challenging months ahead, but our shared goal is to ensure transparent and fair elections, adequate preparation for them, and a functioning state both during the caretaker cabinet and in the transition to a regular government. This is a significant responsibility to meet the expectations of citizens who protested. I hope for constructive cooperation,” she said. She reminded the delegation that the president must select the caretaker prime minister from a list of ten individuals pre-approved by the National Assembly, noting that five had already declined for various reasons. The president will assign the mandate to one of those who agreed, but the input from parliamentary groups regarding the country’s most urgent issues is critical to identifying the most suitable candidate.

Denitsa Sacheva emphasized Yotova’s role as a defender of parliamentary democracy and noted the limitations imposed by recent constitutional changes. She clarified that GERB would not advise the president on her choice, highlighting the importance of impartiality. Sacheva also mentioned a hypothetical alternative: if the National Assembly elects a new Speaker, that individual could constitutionally serve as acting prime minister, broadening the pool of potential candidates. Yotova acknowledged the proposal but expressed doubts about having sufficient time for such a process, reaffirming the commitment not to delay early elections.

The five individuals who have agreed in principle to assume the caretaker prime minister role are Deputy Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Ombudswoman Maria Filipova, and the Chairman and two deputies of the Audit Board - Dimitar Glavchev, Margarita Nikolova, and Silvia Kadreva. Following the consultations with GERB and WCC-DB, Yotova will make the final decision on who will receive the mandate to form the caretaker government.

The president will continue consultations with the leadership of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) at 1:30 p.m. The date of the early parliamentary elections will be set following the appointment of the caretaker government, which must occur within two months of its formation. The elected acting prime minister will have one week to propose a cabinet; upon approval, the president issues a decree appointing the interim government and sets the election date. Meanwhile, the “Revival” parliamentary group has announced it will not participate in the consultations, citing concerns about potential backstage agreements and the delayed appointment of the acting cabinet.