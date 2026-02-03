Iran Agrees to Conditional Nuclear Talks with US for First Time Since Last Summer Strikes

Iran has conditionally agreed to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, marking the first such talks since last summer, when the Trump administration carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The decision comes as Tehran seeks to prevent the risk of further military action.

Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Istanbul on Friday, according to three sources cited by CNN. President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the country is pursuing talks, but emphasized they must take place under “suitable conditions” - free from threats or unrealistic demands - and guided by principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency. He added that these negotiations are in line with Iran’s national interests and follow requests from friendly regional governments.

While Pezeshkian has authorized the discussions, ultimate decision-making rests with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has warned that any US strike on Iran would provoke a regional conflict. Recent weeks have seen heightened tensions, with President Donald Trump deploying a US carrier strike group to the region and threatening renewed attacks if Iran refuses to negotiate a nuclear deal. Reports indicate that Trump has considered airstrikes targeting Iranian leaders, nuclear facilities, and government institutions.

Iran possesses thousands of missiles and drones capable of reaching US troops stationed across the Middle East, as well as Israel, and has repeatedly threatened to retaliate.

The Istanbul talks are part of a broader regional diplomatic effort to avoid escalation, with Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt playing leading roles. Turkey is hosting the talks, which will include foreign ministers from Egypt, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Trump expressed cautious optimism, saying on Sunday that Iran was “seriously talking,” while Araghchi said he was confident a deal could be reached.

However, other Iranian officials have set clear limits. Ali Bagheri, head of the Supreme National Security Council’s foreign policy division, stated that Iran has no plans to negotiate over its enriched uranium stockpiles. Meanwhile, Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Khamenei, stressed that the US must provide concessions if Iran is to reduce enrichment levels.

Iran has been rebuilding its nuclear facilities further underground since last summer’s strikes and has restricted access for UN inspectors. Previous indirect talks in April and May 2025 collapsed after an Israeli strike on Iran, followed by the US military action, effectively ending the negotiations. Direct talks with the United States had previously been ruled out by Tehran.