Iran Agrees to Conditional Nuclear Talks with US for First Time Since Last Summer Strikes

World | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Iran Agrees to Conditional Nuclear Talks with US for First Time Since Last Summer Strikes

Iran has conditionally agreed to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, marking the first such talks since last summer, when the Trump administration carried out airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. The decision comes as Tehran seeks to prevent the risk of further military action.

Iranian diplomat Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Istanbul on Friday, according to three sources cited by CNN. President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the country is pursuing talks, but emphasized they must take place under “suitable conditions” - free from threats or unrealistic demands - and guided by principles of dignity, prudence, and expediency. He added that these negotiations are in line with Iran’s national interests and follow requests from friendly regional governments.

While Pezeshkian has authorized the discussions, ultimate decision-making rests with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has warned that any US strike on Iran would provoke a regional conflict. Recent weeks have seen heightened tensions, with President Donald Trump deploying a US carrier strike group to the region and threatening renewed attacks if Iran refuses to negotiate a nuclear deal. Reports indicate that Trump has considered airstrikes targeting Iranian leaders, nuclear facilities, and government institutions.

Iran possesses thousands of missiles and drones capable of reaching US troops stationed across the Middle East, as well as Israel, and has repeatedly threatened to retaliate.

The Istanbul talks are part of a broader regional diplomatic effort to avoid escalation, with Qatar, Turkey, and Egypt playing leading roles. Turkey is hosting the talks, which will include foreign ministers from Egypt, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Trump expressed cautious optimism, saying on Sunday that Iran was “seriously talking,” while Araghchi said he was confident a deal could be reached.

However, other Iranian officials have set clear limits. Ali Bagheri, head of the Supreme National Security Council’s foreign policy division, stated that Iran has no plans to negotiate over its enriched uranium stockpiles. Meanwhile, Ali Shamkhani, a top advisor to Khamenei, stressed that the US must provide concessions if Iran is to reduce enrichment levels.

Iran has been rebuilding its nuclear facilities further underground since last summer’s strikes and has restricted access for UN inspectors. Previous indirect talks in April and May 2025 collapsed after an Israeli strike on Iran, followed by the US military action, effectively ending the negotiations. Direct talks with the United States had previously been ruled out by Tehran.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, Trump, US, nuclear

Related Articles:

Trump Displays Photo with Putin in the White House Lobby

The White House has displayed a photograph of US President Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin in its lobby, positioned above an image of Trump with his granddaughter, highlighting the significance of the encounter.

World | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 15:01

Slovak PM Fico Warns Trump’s Mental State Could Threaten Global Stability

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reportedly raised alarm among EU leaders regarding U.S. President Donald Trump’s mental state following a private meeting at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 17

World » EU | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 11:35

How Many Died in Iran's Protests? The Answer Disappeared With the Bodies

The numbers don't add up. Iran says 3,000. Human rights groups say at least 6,000, maybe 22,000. Some doctors claim 30,000 or more.

Novinite Insider » Features | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 19:50

Bulgarian Experts Criticize Trump’s Board of Peace as Largely Symbolic

Bulgarian experts have expressed skepticism over the purpose and significance of Donald Trump’s newly established Board of Peace, suggesting that its creation may be more symbolic than substantive.

Politics | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 15:14

Federal Immigration Surge in Minnesota Scaled Back Following Public and Legal Pressure

Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino is set to leave Minneapolis on Tuesday as the Trump administration reshuffles leadership of its federal immigration enforcement operation following a second fatal shooting by federal officers.

World | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 11:00

Bulgaria: Borissov and Zhelyazkov Highlight U.S. as Key Ally in Security and Energy Projects

Bulgaria continues to emphasize its close ties with the United States, describing the partnership as a cornerstone of national and regional security

Politics | January 26, 2026, Monday // 11:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Bulgaria Faces Loss of EU Recovery Money amid Stalled Reforms

Bulgaria risks forfeiting a substantial portion of funding under the Recovery and Resilience Plan as reforms remain stalled and political decisions continue to be postponed

World » EU | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 11:02

Macron Moves to Reopen Dialogue with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Tuesday that groundwork is being carried out to resume direct talks between Europe and Russia regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

World » Russia | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:18

French Prosecutors Target Musk in Widening Probe into X’s Algorithms and Content

French prosecutors have carried out searches at the Paris offices of Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of an investigation into suspected cybercrime and alleged abuses linked to the platform’s operation

World » EU | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:16

Kyiv Targeted as Russia Resumes Large-Scale Strikes

Russian forces resumed large-scale missile and drone strikes on Kyiv overnight on 2-3 February, hitting multiple districts of the capital, damaging residential and non-residential buildings, and injuring three people, according to Ukrainian officials. The

World » Ukraine | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:30

SpaceX Blocks Russia’s Unauthorized Starlink Use, Musk Confirms

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that SpaceX’s actions to prevent Russia from using Starlink without authorization appear to have been successful.

World » Russia | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:00

52% of Ukrainians Reject Giving Up Donbas, 40% Open to Concessions

A recent survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) shows that Ukrainian public opinion remains largely opposed to conceding territory in the ongoing conflict with Russia, with nuanced views on the potential end of the war and military

World » Ukraine | February 2, 2026, Monday // 13:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria