Sofia to Honor Terry Pratchett with New Street Name

Euro-Only Bulgaria: How to Exchange, Pay, and Adjust to the New Currency
From February 1, 2026, Bulgaria officially completes its transition to the euro, which now serves as the country’s sole legal currency.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
A street in Sofia’s Manastirski Livadi-Iztok residential area will be named after British author Terry Pratchett, following a decision taken at the most recent meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council. The move was approved after a proposal submitted by the mayor of the Triaditsa district, Dimitar Bozhilov, according to Dnevnik.
At present, the street does not have an official name. Under the adopted decision, Sofia Municipality has a three-month deadline to place street signs with the new designation.
In his written motivation, Bozhilov points out that Sir Terry Pratchett was the best-selling author in the United Kingdom during the 1990s. He highlights the global success of Pratchett’s comic fantasy Discworld series, which by 2007 had sold more than 55 million copies and had been translated into 36 languages.
The proposal also notes the writer’s lasting popularity among readers. Pratchett ranks as the second most widely read author in the UK and the seventh most read non-American author in the United States, underscoring his international literary impact.
Bulgaria is bracing for dangerous weather as significant rainfall and icy conditions are expected over the coming days
Footage from a gynecological office in Sofia has surfaced on adult websites, according to NOVA, following reports from viewers.
Dozens of women in Kazanlak have been left deeply distressed after intimate photos and videos taken during cosmetic procedures were found circulating on pornographic websites
Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin
In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s standard consumer basket, which includes 27 essential food items along with fruits and vegetables, increased by three euros, reaching a total of 56 euros
The National Statistical Institute (NSI) has projected that annual inflation in Bulgaria will ease in January 2026, falling to 3.6% from 5% recorded at the end of last year
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace