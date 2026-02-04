Sofia to Honor Terry Pratchett with New Street Name

Society | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 09:14
Bulgaria: Sofia to Honor Terry Pratchett with New Street Name

A street in Sofia’s Manastirski Livadi-Iztok residential area will be named after British author Terry Pratchett, following a decision taken at the most recent meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council. The move was approved after a proposal submitted by the mayor of the Triaditsa district, Dimitar Bozhilov, according to Dnevnik.

At present, the street does not have an official name. Under the adopted decision, Sofia Municipality has a three-month deadline to place street signs with the new designation.

In his written motivation, Bozhilov points out that Sir Terry Pratchett was the best-selling author in the United Kingdom during the 1990s. He highlights the global success of Pratchett’s comic fantasy Discworld series, which by 2007 had sold more than 55 million copies and had been translated into 36 languages.

The proposal also notes the writer’s lasting popularity among readers. Pratchett ranks as the second most widely read author in the UK and the seventh most read non-American author in the United States, underscoring his international literary impact.

