Bulgaria Freezes: Temperatures Plunge to Minus 14°C Across the Country on Tuesday
On Tuesday, February 3, Bulgaria will experience widespread low temperatures, with some areas dropping as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius. Morning fog is expected in lowlands and plains, while cloud cover will be scattered to dense across much of the country. In the northern regions and the high plains of western Bulgaria, temperatures may reach minus 14°C, whereas the extreme southwest will see temperatures closer to 0°C. Sofia is forecasted to have a minimum of around minus 8°C. Authorities have issued a yellow warning for cold in 27 regions, with Blagoevgrad being the only area under a green code.
During the day, fog will persist in the plains, with winds ranging from weak in the east to moderate from the east-southeast. Most of the country will remain below freezing, with daytime highs between minus 5°C and 0°C, while southwestern areas could see up to 7°C. Sofia’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 0°C.
The mountains will experience significant cloud cover, with light snow limited to the highest parts of Rila and Pirin. Westerly winds will range from moderate to strong, and temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach about 2°C, dropping to around minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.
Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be partly cloudy, with southern areas experiencing more frequent cloudiness and northern areas seeing more sun. Southeast winds will be moderate, and coastal temperatures will range from minus 2°C to 1°C, with sea temperatures between 6°C and 8°C. Waves are expected to reach 2–3 balls on the scale used for maritime conditions.
Across the Balkan Peninsula, cloudy weather will dominate, with rain possible in northwestern areas and the northern Aegean regions. The eastern and far southern parts of the peninsula may enjoy more sunny periods. Morning fog is also expected in valleys and plains.
Bulgaria February 4 Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Rain from the Southwest
Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin
Snow and Subzero Temperatures Grip Bulgaria as Roads Remain Passable Nationwide
Snowfall across Bulgaria will continue on Monday, February 2. Precipitation is expected to ease toward the late afternoon, when clouds will gradually break and begin to thin.
Bulgaria Braces for Heavy Snowfall, Ice and Severe Winter Conditions on February 1
Snowfall began in the southwestern parts of Bulgaria on the morning of Sunday, February 1, and gradually spread across the country. By evening, snow is expected nationwide, with heavy and widespread precipitation in most regions.
Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy Today, Sharp Drop in Temperatures from Tomorrow
Today will be mostly cloudy, with light rain or mixed rain and snow in some areas.
Flooded Bridge Cuts Off Six Villages in Ardino Municipality
A flooded bridge over the Arda River has once again cut off the only road connection to six villages in Ardino Municipality, local authorities reported.
Heavy Rain and Flood Risk Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday
Cloudy weather will prevail.