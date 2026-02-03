Bulgaria Freezes: Temperatures Plunge to Minus 14°C Across the Country on Tuesday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 2, 2026, Monday // 17:25
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Freezes: Temperatures Plunge to Minus 14°C Across the Country on Tuesday Photo: Stella Ivanova

On Tuesday, February 3, Bulgaria will experience widespread low temperatures, with some areas dropping as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius. Morning fog is expected in lowlands and plains, while cloud cover will be scattered to dense across much of the country. In the northern regions and the high plains of western Bulgaria, temperatures may reach minus 14°C, whereas the extreme southwest will see temperatures closer to 0°C. Sofia is forecasted to have a minimum of around minus 8°C. Authorities have issued a yellow warning for cold in 27 regions, with Blagoevgrad being the only area under a green code.

During the day, fog will persist in the plains, with winds ranging from weak in the east to moderate from the east-southeast. Most of the country will remain below freezing, with daytime highs between minus 5°C and 0°C, while southwestern areas could see up to 7°C. Sofia’s maximum temperature is expected to hover around 0°C.

The mountains will experience significant cloud cover, with light snow limited to the highest parts of Rila and Pirin. Westerly winds will range from moderate to strong, and temperatures at 1,200 meters will reach about 2°C, dropping to around minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be partly cloudy, with southern areas experiencing more frequent cloudiness and northern areas seeing more sun. Southeast winds will be moderate, and coastal temperatures will range from minus 2°C to 1°C, with sea temperatures between 6°C and 8°C. Waves are expected to reach 2–3 balls on the scale used for maritime conditions.

Across the Balkan Peninsula, cloudy weather will dominate, with rain possible in northwestern areas and the northern Aegean regions. The eastern and far southern parts of the peninsula may enjoy more sunny periods. Morning fog is also expected in valleys and plains.

Tags: Bulgaria, temperatures, weather

