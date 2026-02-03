Varna Children’s Surgery Department Closing Amid Staff Departures for Private Clinic

Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro
A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
The pediatric surgery department at St. Anna Hospital in Varna will close its doors on March 1 due to resignations from the medical staff, BNT reported. The doctors have indicated that they plan to continue their work at a private medical facility in Burgas.
St. Anna Hospital’s management officially informed the director of the Regional Health Institute in Varna that, after March 1, children and adolescents aged 0 to 18 who require specialized surgical care will need to be referred to other competent facilities.
This department was among the last areas at St. Anna Hospital to undergo major renovations, including new operating rooms and a fully updated material base. Over the past year, with the exception of the most recent month - when all hospital staff received only their base salaries due to delayed payments from the National Health Insurance Fund and the Ministry of Health - doctors in the department earned no less than five minimum wages, or roughly 2,950 BGN (€1,508) per month.
Dr. Rumen Hristov, head of the department, declined to speak on camera but told reporters by phone that the resignations of two doctors and one pediatric surgery resident are not motivated by money. Instead, they cited the lack of opportunities for professional growth. The department currently operates only one day per week, limiting the staff’s ability to specialize and develop their expertise.
North Macedonia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Agneza Popovska, presented an award to Sofia’s N. I. Pirogov Hospital in recognition of its efforts in treating the most seriously injured young people following the tragic disco fire in Kočani in March 2025.
A Bulgarian scientist has developed a drug that halts the growth of cancer and prevents metastases from spreading to other organs.
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,
The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended.
A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until Feb
In Bulgaria, four regions are currently in a pre-epidemic situation for influenza, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCPD)
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace