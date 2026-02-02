From Midnight Tonight, Bulgaria Rolls Out New One-Day Vignette

A new one-day electronic vignette will enter into force from midnight on February 3, priced at BGN 8 (EUR 4.09), the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) has announced. The new product is being introduced for the first time in Bulgaria and will allow access to the national road network for a period of 24 hours.

The one-day vignette will apply to passenger vehicles with a maximum weight of up to 3.5 tonnes. It will also be valid for trailers, caravans and camping vehicles classified under category M1, regardless of their technically permissible maximum mass.

The announcement comes as the Road Infrastructure Agency reminds drivers that the validity of more than 370,000 annual vignettes expires in February alone. In addition, over 7,000 annual vignettes expired on January 1, 2026, while more than 682,000 expire during January and February combined.

Drivers can check the status and validity of their vignette through the National Toll Administration’s website at www.bgtoll.bg by using the “Check vignette” option. After entering the vehicle’s registration number and country of registration, users can see whether the vignette is active, expired or unused. The latter applies to vignettes purchased with a delayed start date of up to 30 days, an option that allows motorists to plan travel in advance, including around holidays. The check is valid regardless of where the vignette was purchased, whether from RIA outlets or partner sales channels.

Vignette prices in 2026

From January 1, 2026, vignette prices remain unchanged but are displayed simultaneously in euros and leva. The conversion is carried out automatically at the official fixed exchange rate and does not require any action from users. In January 2026, cash payments can be made in both leva and euros, in line with euro adoption rules, while electronic payments are processed exclusively in euros.

The vignette prices for 2026 are as follows: annual vignette - BGN 97 (EUR 49.60), quarterly - BGN 54 (EUR 27.61), monthly - BGN 30 (EUR 15.34), weekly - BGN 15 (EUR 7.67), weekend - BGN 10 (EUR 5.11), and one-day vignette - BGN 8 (EUR 4.09), effective from February 3, 2026.

Temporary disruptions and payment restrictions

As part of preparations for the euro introduction, temporary interruptions are planned in the payment systems of the National Toll Administration. Between December 22 and December 31, 2025, vignettes cannot be purchased via bank transfer through the official website or the mobile application. Users who regularly rely on this payment method have been notified by email.

During this period, vignettes remain available through all other channels, including card payments via the website and mobile app, cash payments at counters, and card payments at self-service toll terminals. These counters are located at major border checkpoints and in all 27 regional road departments, while 464 self-toll terminals operate nationwide. Vignettes can also be purchased through the RIA’s partner sales network.

In addition, route cards purchased in 2025 can only be used for travel dates up to and including December 31, 2025. Although route cards allow purchase up to seven days in advance, selecting a travel date after January 1, 2026 will not be possible. For example, a route card bought on December 28, 2025 may be used until December 31, but not beyond that date.

All sales channels of the National Toll Administration and national service providers will be unavailable between 9:00 p.m. on December 31, 2025 and 2:00 a.m. on January 1, 2026 due to scheduled technical maintenance and system checks. During this window, no payments will be possible, including cash transactions.

The Road Infrastructure Agency advises drivers who plan to travel during the affected periods to purchase the necessary vignette or route card in advance, taking into account that route cards remain valid only until the end of 2025.