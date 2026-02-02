Google Awards 500,000 Dollars to Bulgaria’s INSAIT Institute for AI Breakthroughs

Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro
A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.
Google has granted funding of 500,000 US dollars to the Bulgarian INSAIT Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, recognising the institute’s strong performance in the field of artificial intelligence at both national and international level.
According to the institute and the Ministry of Education and Science, the award is intended to support further cutting-edge research and innovation in AI. The funding will be used to advance new projects with global relevance and to strengthen INSAIT’s research capacity.
The financial support will allow INSAIT researchers to expand their work in key strategic areas, including computer vision, robotics and machine learning, with the goal of developing technologies of worldwide significance.
The award also reinforces the long-term cooperation between Google and INSAIT. It supports the institute’s broader mission to carry out world-class scientific research in Bulgaria and to position the country as a regional and European hub for artificial intelligence and high technologies.
Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank
The consolidated fiscal program (CFP) for 2025 closed with a deficit of BGN 6,828.3 million (approximately EUR 3.49 billion), representing 3.1 percent of the projected gross domestic product.
The first working day with the euro (only!) in Bulgaria passed without major disruptions, although authorities received numerous complaints, mostly linked to technical issues rather than deliberate overcharging or misunderstandings by businesses
Over the past two years, Bulgaria has imported coins from Estonia totaling 70.15 million euros
In Bulgaria, fuel prices remain largely unchanged, with the international oil market continuing to respond to tensions between the United States and Iran.
One month after Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone, the euro is now the sole legal tender in the country, replacing the Bulgarian lev
