Google Awards 500,000 Dollars to Bulgaria’s INSAIT Institute for AI Breakthroughs

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 15:00
Google has granted funding of 500,000 US dollars to the Bulgarian INSAIT Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, recognising the institute’s strong performance in the field of artificial intelligence at both national and international level.

According to the institute and the Ministry of Education and Science, the award is intended to support further cutting-edge research and innovation in AI. The funding will be used to advance new projects with global relevance and to strengthen INSAIT’s research capacity.

The financial support will allow INSAIT researchers to expand their work in key strategic areas, including computer vision, robotics and machine learning, with the goal of developing technologies of worldwide significance.

The award also reinforces the long-term cooperation between Google and INSAIT. It supports the institute’s broader mission to carry out world-class scientific research in Bulgaria and to position the country as a regional and European hub for artificial intelligence and high technologies.

