Horror at Petrohan Pass: Three Men Found Shot Dead in Remote Lodge (DEVELOPING)

Bulgarian police are examining a report concerning the deaths of three men in a lodge near the Petrohan Pass, the Ministry of Interior confirmed to Nova TV. Access to the area is difficult, prompting several police teams to travel to the scene to begin investigations.

Unverified reports suggest that a nearby building had also been burned. According to bTV, the incident may involve a shooting, with a weapon reportedly found beside the three men.

The lodge is situated in the Gintsi area within the Godech municipality, along the route from Sofia to the Petrohan Pass that passes through the villages of Barziya and Berkovitsa. Police continue to gather information to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

This is a developing story