Horror at Petrohan Pass: Three Men Found Shot Dead in Remote Lodge (DEVELOPING)

Crime | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:23
Bulgaria: Horror at Petrohan Pass: Three Men Found Shot Dead in Remote Lodge (DEVELOPING)

Bulgarian police are examining a report concerning the deaths of three men in a lodge near the Petrohan Pass, the Ministry of Interior confirmed to Nova TV. Access to the area is difficult, prompting several police teams to travel to the scene to begin investigations.

Unverified reports suggest that a nearby building had also been burned. According to bTV, the incident may involve a shooting, with a weapon reportedly found beside the three men.

The lodge is situated in the Gintsi area within the Godech municipality, along the route from Sofia to the Petrohan Pass that passes through the villages of Barziya and Berkovitsa. Police continue to gather information to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

This is a developing story

Bulgaria: Three Found Dead Near Petrohan Were Members of a Paramilitary Ranger Agency

Three men found dead in a lodge near Petrohan, in the Gintsi area of Godech municipality, have been identified as Decho V., 45, Ivaylo I., 49, and Plamen St., 51.

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria: Gunshot Deaths and Fire at Remote Lodge Near Petrohan Spark Major Police Investigation

Investigators continued working through the night on the serious criminal case near the former Petrohan lodge, where the bodies of three men were discovered on Monday afternoon

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:20

