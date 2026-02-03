North Macedonia Honors Bulgarian Hospital for Treating Kocani Fire Victims

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
North Macedonia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Agneza Popovska, presented an award to Sofia’s N. I. Pirogov Hospital in recognition of its efforts in treating the most seriously injured young people following the tragic disco fire in Kočani in March 2025. The award was received by Pirogov’s Executive Director, Dr. Valentin Dimitrov.
During her visit, Ambassador Popovska met with the hospital’s Clinic for Burns and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery team, including Prof. Dr. Maya Argirova, Dr. Martin Popov, Dr. Martin Martinov, Dr. Martin Lyubomirov, and Assoc. Prof. Bogdan Mladenov. She expressed gratitude to both the hospital administration and medical staff, emphasizing the crucial role they played in ensuring that all children and young patients survived and recovered well. The teams also provided updates on the ongoing follow-up care of the patients.
Dr. Dimitrov thanked the ambassador for the recognition and reaffirmed that Pirogov Hospital remains fully committed to providing specialized medical care to all who require it.
The Kocani disco fire on March 26, 2025, claimed 63 lives and injured over 200 people. Bulgaria was among the first countries to respond, with dozens of victims transported to hospitals in Sofia, Varna, and Plovdiv. Many of the most severe cases were treated at Pirogov, demonstrating the hospital’s expertise in emergency and specialized care.
Families of the deceased continue to hold weekly protests in Kočani, known as the “March for the Angels,” demanding justice for those responsible for the tragedy.
The pediatric surgery department at St. Anna Hospital in Varna will close its doors on March 1 due to resignations from the medical staff. The doctors have indicated that they plan to continue their work at a private medical facility in Burgas.
A Bulgarian scientist has developed a drug that halts the growth of cancer and prevents metastases from spreading to other organs.
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,
The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended.
A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until Feb
In Bulgaria, four regions are currently in a pre-epidemic situation for influenza, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCPD)
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace