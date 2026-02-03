Bulgaria: Pleven Schools Closed on Tuesday Amid Freezing Temperatures

February 2, 2026, Monday
The municipality of Pleven announced that schools will remain closed on Tuesday, February 3, due to forecasted extremely low temperatures and challenging winter conditions following heavy snowfall on February 1 and 2. The move aims to ensure the safety of students and school staff. The head of the Regional Department of Education in Pleven has been officially informed of the decision.

The city’s mayor, Valentin Hristov, has called for the immediate resignation of the manager of the municipal company "Inzhstroy," citing the company’s failure to adequately clear roads in various parts of the city, including the fourth-class road network.

According to the municipality, streets, neighborhoods, and rural routes remain inadequately maintained, with citizens reporting impassable roads, icy patches, and uncleared central areas. These conditions pose serious risks to public safety and disrupt daily life in Pleven. The municipality emphasized that such systemic shortcomings leave no room for excuses, and individuals responsible must be held accountable.

Residents can report uncleared streets and hazardous areas via telephone or through the municipality’s official social media channels.

