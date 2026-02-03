Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment: Bulgarian Scientist Stops Tumor Growth and Metastasis

Society » HEALTH | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:53
Bulgaria: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment: Bulgarian Scientist Stops Tumor Growth and Metastasis Dr. Zdravka Medarova @bTV

A Bulgarian scientist has developed a drug that halts the growth of cancer and prevents metastases from spreading to other organs. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zdravka Medarova, a leading figure in modern RNA-based medicine, has been at the forefront of this research. Her drug is designed to specifically target tumor cells and their scattered counterparts throughout the body, offering a new approach to combatting the disease. Preclinical studies in animals have shown promising results, and the treatment has already been administered to 16 patients.

Dr. Medarova, who is the scientific director of TransCode Therapeutics, explained that while the drug does not yet shrink tumors, it successfully stops them from growing. In 44% of treated patients, cancer progression has been halted for seven months or longer. Some patients continue treatment, with one individual maintaining tumor stability for 13 months. The goal of the therapy is to prevent cancer spread, allowing traditional treatments like surgery or radiation to be more effective. “Invisible cancer cells are scattered throughout the body, and we cannot remove them surgically or target them all with radiation, but this drug addresses them,” Medarova said.

Her journey in RNA oncology began years ago during a university lecture on genetics and research with roundworms, which easily absorb double-stranded RNA. This led to the concept of using RNA to silence malfunctioning genes responsible for cancer. Over time, her team developed nanoparticles capable of reaching tumor cells, carrying RNA molecules that disable harmful gene activity. This breakthrough propelled Medarova and her team to prominence in RNA medicine.

She recounted a pivotal moment in the lab: mice treated with her RNA-based drug remained healthy, active, and free of tumors, while those given a control treatment suffered severe illness and widespread tumors. These early experiments confirmed the potential of her approach.

The clinical trial is now entering its second phase, testing four different dosages to determine patient safety. So far, the drug has shown no toxicity. Currently, the treatment targets 20% of known cancer-causing genes, but RNA-based therapy could eventually address the remaining 80%, offering a way to “turn genes on and off like a piano” and treat cancer more precisely. The second phase of trials is expected to continue until 2028, with potential FDA approval or phase three trials to follow. Medarova estimates that, if successful, the treatment could be available to patients around 2031-2032.

Despite the cautious timeline, Dr. Medarova remains motivated by personal experience: her father died of cancer, inspiring her mission to prevent others from facing the same fate.

Zdravka Medarova’s credentials are extensive. She holds a PhD in genetics from the University of New Hampshire and specialized at a leading hospital in Massachusetts. An associate professor at Harvard Medical School, she has earned numerous international awards and is recognized for her contributions in the U.S., Japan, and globally. Her scientific achievements mark her as one of the leading experts in RNA medicine today.

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, drug, cancer, Medarova

Related Articles:

Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro

A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:27

Bulgarian Patriarch Daniil Led Liturgy with Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova and Former Tsar Simeon

His Holiness Patriarch Daniil, the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia, led a Patriarchal Divine Liturgy at the Russian church-courtyard “St. Nicholas the Wonderworker of Myra” to mark the 10th anniversary of the canonization of Saint Seraphim (

Politics | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 13:29

Bulgarian Prince Kyril Mentioned in the Epstein Files

Documents recently declassified by the U.S. Department of Justice related to Jeffrey Epstein include the name of Kyril Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, the second son of former Bulgarian Tsar Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha

Politics | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:36

Google Awards 500,000 Dollars to Bulgaria’s INSAIT Institute for AI Breakthroughs

Google has granted funding of 500,000 US dollars to the Bulgarian INSAIT Institute at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, recognising the institute’s strong performance in the field of artificial intelligence at both national and international level.

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 15:00

Bulgarian Volunteer Killed on Front Lines in Ukraine

A Bulgarian volunteer and devoted Levski FC supporter has died while fighting on the front lines in Ukraine

Society » Obituaries | January 26, 2026, Monday // 15:00

Greek Nationalists Criticize Bulgarian Property Purchases in Northern Greece

In Northern Greece, nationalist groups have expressed concern over the growing number of properties being purchased by Bulgarian citizens

World » Southeast Europe | January 26, 2026, Monday // 14:11
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Varna Children’s Surgery Department Closing Amid Staff Departures for Private Clinic

The pediatric surgery department at St. Anna Hospital in Varna will close its doors on March 1 due to resignations from the medical staff. The doctors have indicated that they plan to continue their work at a private medical facility in Burgas.

Society » Health | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 15:09

North Macedonia Honors Bulgarian Hospital for Treating Kocani Fire Victims

North Macedonia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Agneza Popovska, presented an award to Sofia’s N. I. Pirogov Hospital in recognition of its efforts in treating the most seriously injured young people following the tragic disco fire in Kočani in March 2025.

Society » Health | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:18

Bulgaria Faces Moderate Flu Season, Peak Expected Early February

Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,

Society » Health | January 30, 2026, Friday // 09:26

Flu Wave in Bulgaria: Authorities to Decide Today on Extending Epidemic Measures in Burgas

The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended.

Society » Health | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:57

Flu Epidemic Shuts Down Schools in Plovdiv as Student Absences Pass 20%

A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until Feb

Society » Health | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 10:04

Four Bulgarian Regions on the Verge of Flu Epidemic

In Bulgaria, four regions are currently in a pre-epidemic situation for influenza, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCPD)

Society » Health | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 13:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria