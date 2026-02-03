Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment: Bulgarian Scientist Stops Tumor Growth and Metastasis

Lev Ceremonially 'Buried' in Varna as Bulgaria Fully Adopts the Euro
A symbolic farewell to the Bulgarian lev took place in Varna as the country fully transitioned to the euro.
A Bulgarian scientist has developed a drug that halts the growth of cancer and prevents metastases from spreading to other organs. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zdravka Medarova, a leading figure in modern RNA-based medicine, has been at the forefront of this research. Her drug is designed to specifically target tumor cells and their scattered counterparts throughout the body, offering a new approach to combatting the disease. Preclinical studies in animals have shown promising results, and the treatment has already been administered to 16 patients.
Dr. Medarova, who is the scientific director of TransCode Therapeutics, explained that while the drug does not yet shrink tumors, it successfully stops them from growing. In 44% of treated patients, cancer progression has been halted for seven months or longer. Some patients continue treatment, with one individual maintaining tumor stability for 13 months. The goal of the therapy is to prevent cancer spread, allowing traditional treatments like surgery or radiation to be more effective. “Invisible cancer cells are scattered throughout the body, and we cannot remove them surgically or target them all with radiation, but this drug addresses them,” Medarova said.
Her journey in RNA oncology began years ago during a university lecture on genetics and research with roundworms, which easily absorb double-stranded RNA. This led to the concept of using RNA to silence malfunctioning genes responsible for cancer. Over time, her team developed nanoparticles capable of reaching tumor cells, carrying RNA molecules that disable harmful gene activity. This breakthrough propelled Medarova and her team to prominence in RNA medicine.
She recounted a pivotal moment in the lab: mice treated with her RNA-based drug remained healthy, active, and free of tumors, while those given a control treatment suffered severe illness and widespread tumors. These early experiments confirmed the potential of her approach.
The clinical trial is now entering its second phase, testing four different dosages to determine patient safety. So far, the drug has shown no toxicity. Currently, the treatment targets 20% of known cancer-causing genes, but RNA-based therapy could eventually address the remaining 80%, offering a way to “turn genes on and off like a piano” and treat cancer more precisely. The second phase of trials is expected to continue until 2028, with potential FDA approval or phase three trials to follow. Medarova estimates that, if successful, the treatment could be available to patients around 2031-2032.
Despite the cautious timeline, Dr. Medarova remains motivated by personal experience: her father died of cancer, inspiring her mission to prevent others from facing the same fate.
Zdravka Medarova’s credentials are extensive. She holds a PhD in genetics from the University of New Hampshire and specialized at a leading hospital in Massachusetts. An associate professor at Harvard Medical School, she has earned numerous international awards and is recognized for her contributions in the U.S., Japan, and globally. Her scientific achievements mark her as one of the leading experts in RNA medicine today.
The pediatric surgery department at St. Anna Hospital in Varna will close its doors on March 1 due to resignations from the medical staff. The doctors have indicated that they plan to continue their work at a private medical facility in Burgas.
North Macedonia’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Agneza Popovska, presented an award to Sofia’s N. I. Pirogov Hospital in recognition of its efforts in treating the most seriously injured young people following the tragic disco fire in Kočani in March 2025.
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a flu season that is spreading more moderately than initially anticipated, according to an analysis by Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev,
The Regional Flu Response Task Force in Burgas is meeting today to determine whether the flu epidemic measures in the region should be extended.
A flu epidemic has officially been declared in the Plovdiv region as of today, with the impact already sharply felt in schools. Due to the rapid spread of infections, students are switching to online learning, a measure that will remain in force until Feb
In Bulgaria, four regions are currently in a pre-epidemic situation for influenza, according to Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Communicable and Parasitic Diseases (NCPD)
