SpaceX Blocks Russia’s Unauthorized Starlink Use, Musk Confirms

Elon Musk announced on Sunday that SpaceX’s actions to prevent Russia from using Starlink without authorization appear to have been successful.

“Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done,” Musk said on X.

The statement followed Ukraine’s concern that Starlink internet systems were being exploited to guide Russian drones. Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov confirmed that Kyiv is working closely with SpaceX to stop such use, after Russian long-range drones were detected using the technology. Fedorov emphasized that Western technology should protect civilians and support democratic nations rather than facilitate attacks on cities.

Despite past disagreements between Musk and Ukrainian officials over his public stance on the war, Ukraine continues to depend on tens of thousands of Starlink terminals for battlefield communication and the operation of some drone missions.

SpaceX’s intervention has expanded Musk’s geopolitical influence. Since 2022, he has maintained authority over how Starlink is deployed by Ukrainian forces against Russian military operations. The recent measures appear to have effectively blocked Russian use, with Fedorov acknowledging the results and thanking Musk for his support. He also indicated that Ukraine is developing a streamlined Starlink registration system to ensure its controlled use within the country.

Ukraine first raised the issue publicly at the end of January, following reports that Russian drones, including the BM-35 model, were being operated via Starlink terminals. Earlier incidents had involved Molniya-type strike drones, and while Shahed drones were first observed using Starlink in September 2024, it was not widespread at the time. After Ukraine contacted SpaceX, Musk responded promptly, taking steps that are now showing measurable results in restricting Russian access.