Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
In Bulgaria, February 2 marks the celebration of the Presentation of the Lord, also known as the Meeting of the Infant Jesus in the Jerusalem Temple, a major holiday in the Christian calendar. The event commemorates the day, 40 days after his birth, when the Holy Virgin Mary and Joseph brought Jesus to the temple in accordance with Jewish law, dedicating every firstborn male child to God. Families made sacrifices depending on their means, with the poor offering two turtledoves or pigeons - what Mary and Joseph presented.
At the temple, the infant Jesus was received by Simeon, an elderly, devout man who, inspired by God, recognized the Messiah and declared: “Now you are dismissing your servant, Master, according to your word, in peace; for my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the presence of all peoples - a light for revelation to the Gentiles and the glory of your people Israel.” The prophetess Anna was also present, spreading the news of the Savior’s birth to all who would listen. These events are remembered not only as historical milestones but also as spiritual encounters that guide Christians today in their own meetings with the Lord. The tradition of taking newborns to the temple on the 40th day for blessing continues in some families.
In Bulgarian folklore, February 2 is also known as the Winter Virgin Mary or the Wolf Virgin Mary. Pagan beliefs linked the day to underworld powers and warned that wolves roamed freely during a three-day period called Trifuntsi. Folk customs prohibit household and field work - sewing, knitting, cleaning, and gardening - on this day to prevent misfortune, particularly affecting the birth of future children. Only cooking is allowed, and special cakes are kneaded and shared with neighboring households.
The day also carries regional folk significance as Petlovden, primarily celebrated in eastern Bulgaria, from the Edirne and Lozengrad regions to Dobrudzha. It is traditionally associated with boys, symbolizing fertility and often seen as the male counterpart to the Babinden holiday. Some researchers suggest that Petlovden traces back to ancient Slavic traditions honoring hunting and beekeeping, where young men were formally accepted into these roles, linking the day to both family life and community rites.
