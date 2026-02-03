Bulgarians Still Hold Billions in Lev as Euro Fully Takes Over

Business » FINANCE | February 2, 2026, Monday // 12:08
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Still Hold Billions in Lev as Euro Fully Takes Over

One month after Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone, the euro is now the sole legal tender in the country, replacing the Bulgarian lev. ECB President Christine Lagarde marked the milestone on social media, noting that Bulgaria’s entry means 358 million people now share the single currency and a common economic future. Her remarks follow a series of statements in late 2025 and early 2026 highlighting Bulgaria’s successful integration into the euro system.

As of February 1, the lev is officially retired, and citizens were given a one-month window to spend or exchange their old banknotes and coins. By January 30, roughly 75% of levs in circulation had already been withdrawn, leaving about 7.7 billion levs still held by the public. The Bulgarian National Bank confirmed that over €6.1 billion in euros are now in circulation, supporting the normal functioning of payments and economic activity across the country.

Banks will continue to provide free exchanges of levs into euros until June 30, ensuring that all residents have access to the new currency and can complete the transition smoothly.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lev, Bulgaria, euro

Related Articles:

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures

A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini

Business | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares to Melt Over 10,500 Tons of Old Lev Coins

Bulgaria is moving forward with the transition to the euro, preparing to produce its first euro banknotes under the quota assigned by the European Central Bank.

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria Faces Rising Prices: January Flash Inflation Signals Continued Cost Growth

Bulgaria is facing rising living costs, with service prices still climbing, according to economists. Authorities have already flagged the most frequent violations of the Law on the Euro since the start of the year, largely in the form of unjustified incre

Business » Finance | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Sofia to Honor Terry Pratchett with New Street Name

A street in Sofia’s Manastirski Livadi-Iztok residential area will be named after British author Terry Pratchett, following a decision taken at the most recent meeting of the Sofia Municipal Council

Society | February 4, 2026, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria February 4 Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Rain from the Southwest

Cloudy conditions will dominate Bulgaria on February 4 (Wednesday), with fog forming in several lowland and valley areas. Rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during the afternoon, spreading across the country and continuing into the night leadin

Society » Environment | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 17:08

Consumer Basket Jumps by €3 in January as Euro-Only Payments Begin in Bulgaria

In January, the cost of Bulgaria’s standard consumer basket, which includes 27 essential food items along with fruits and vegetables, increased by three euros, reaching a total of 56 euros

Society | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 16:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgaria to Launch 10-Year Government Bonds Worth 150 Million Euros

Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank

Business » Finance | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 14:16

Bulgaria Closes 2025 Budget with Record Revenue Growth and Deficit Near Target

The consolidated fiscal program (CFP) for 2025 closed with a deficit of BGN 6,828.3 million (approximately EUR 3.49 billion), representing 3.1 percent of the projected gross domestic product.

Business » Finance | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:00

Bulgaria Spends Over €70 Million on Estonian Coins Amid Gold Boom

Over the past two years, Bulgaria has imported coins from Estonia totaling 70.15 million euros

Business » Finance | February 2, 2026, Monday // 15:19

Bulgaria: BNB Governor Radev Does Not Receive Extra Pay from ECB

Claims that the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, receives additional pay as a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) are false

Business » Finance | January 30, 2026, Friday // 18:10

Bulgaria: Euro Adoption Went Well Despite Minor Pricing Issues

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, said that Bulgaria successfully managed the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | January 30, 2026, Friday // 09:30

Bulgaria Switches Fully to Euro in February, Dual Price Labels Stay Until August

From 1 February 2026, the euro will become the only legal means of payment in the Republic of Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has reminded.

Business » Finance | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria