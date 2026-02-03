Bulgarians Still Hold Billions in Lev as Euro Fully Takes Over

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
One month after Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone, the euro is now the sole legal tender in the country, replacing the Bulgarian lev. ECB President Christine Lagarde marked the milestone on social media, noting that Bulgaria’s entry means 358 million people now share the single currency and a common economic future. Her remarks follow a series of statements in late 2025 and early 2026 highlighting Bulgaria’s successful integration into the euro system.
As of February 1, the lev is officially retired, and citizens were given a one-month window to spend or exchange their old banknotes and coins. By January 30, roughly 75% of levs in circulation had already been withdrawn, leaving about 7.7 billion levs still held by the public. The Bulgarian National Bank confirmed that over €6.1 billion in euros are now in circulation, supporting the normal functioning of payments and economic activity across the country.
Banks will continue to provide free exchanges of levs into euros until June 30, ensuring that all residents have access to the new currency and can complete the transition smoothly.
Bulgaria is set to issue a new batch of government bonds, with the Ministry of Finance confirming preliminary terms for an upcoming auction through the Bulgarian National Bank
The consolidated fiscal program (CFP) for 2025 closed with a deficit of BGN 6,828.3 million (approximately EUR 3.49 billion), representing 3.1 percent of the projected gross domestic product.
Over the past two years, Bulgaria has imported coins from Estonia totaling 70.15 million euros
Claims that the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), Dimitar Radev, receives additional pay as a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) are false
Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets and head of the Coordination Center for the Euro Mechanism, said that Bulgaria successfully managed the transition to the euro
From 1 February 2026, the euro will become the only legal means of payment in the Republic of Bulgaria, the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has reminded.
