Bulgarians Still Hold Billions in Lev as Euro Fully Takes Over

One month after Bulgaria officially joined the eurozone, the euro is now the sole legal tender in the country, replacing the Bulgarian lev. ECB President Christine Lagarde marked the milestone on social media, noting that Bulgaria’s entry means 358 million people now share the single currency and a common economic future. Her remarks follow a series of statements in late 2025 and early 2026 highlighting Bulgaria’s successful integration into the euro system.

As of February 1, the lev is officially retired, and citizens were given a one-month window to spend or exchange their old banknotes and coins. By January 30, roughly 75% of levs in circulation had already been withdrawn, leaving about 7.7 billion levs still held by the public. The Bulgarian National Bank confirmed that over €6.1 billion in euros are now in circulation, supporting the normal functioning of payments and economic activity across the country.

Banks will continue to provide free exchanges of levs into euros until June 30, ensuring that all residents have access to the new currency and can complete the transition smoothly.