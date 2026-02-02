Secret Cameras Exposed: Burgas Beauty Salon Clients’ Privacy Violated Online

The scandal surrounding secret cameras in Burgas beauty salons has escalated, as intimate recordings from a second studio in the “Meden Rudnik” complex have appeared on adult content websites. Victims include celebrities, underage girls, and even a pregnant woman, with videos now circulating on over ten paid pornography platforms.

Clients had noticed cameras in treatment rooms but assumed they were for security against theft. Instead, footage captured women undressing during laser hair removal procedures.

Burgas District Prosecutor Maria Markova told Nova TV that urgent investigations are underway following numerous reports from victims who discovered their videos online. Authorities held a weekend meeting involving the district prosecutor, supervising prosecutors, and representatives from the regional directorate for the prevention of sexual exploitation.

“We received information about a second salon with leaked footage last night,” Markova said. “Today we will examine whether there is a link between the two studios and identify who produced and distributed these intimate recordings.” No arrests have been made so far.

According to Markova, Bulgarian law punishes the distribution of pornographic material with up to one year in prison or a fine of 500 to 1,500 euros. In aggravated cases, penalties can rise to two years in prison. Cases involving individuals under 16 carry even stricter consequences.

Some of the newly leaked content features girls as young as 15. Families, including that of one victim whose mother is a teacher, are in shock and consulting lawyers on possible legal action.

Lawyer Rosen Diev, representing the victims, explained that hundreds of people are affected by the hidden camera recordings. “The footage from two stolen cameras in separate rooms of a laser hair removal studio has been distributed across dozens of porn sites, not just in a Telegram group as initially believed,” he said.

Despite the revelations, the studio continues to operate. On Monday, many clients postponed appointments or demanded refunds. Diev stressed that personal data is legally protected under Bulgaria’s Personal Data Protection Act, the EU regulations, the Constitution, and the Criminal Code. Interrogations in the case are ongoing.

Zlatina Simeonova, owner of the Burgas-based “Tiffany” laser and aesthetic center, addressed clients via a video on the salon’s Facebook page, thanking them for moral support and insisting that reports of closure or equipment sales are false. “Tiffany” will continue operating under normal hours, she said, dismissing the negative coverage in what she called “yellow media.”

Investigations are ongoing, as authorities work to determine the full scope of the scandal and hold those responsible accountable.