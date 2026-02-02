Secret Cameras Exposed: Burgas Beauty Salon Clients’ Privacy Violated Online

Crime | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Secret Cameras Exposed: Burgas Beauty Salon Clients’ Privacy Violated Online

The scandal surrounding secret cameras in Burgas beauty salons has escalated, as intimate recordings from a second studio in the “Meden Rudnik” complex have appeared on adult content websites. Victims include celebrities, underage girls, and even a pregnant woman, with videos now circulating on over ten paid pornography platforms.

Clients had noticed cameras in treatment rooms but assumed they were for security against theft. Instead, footage captured women undressing during laser hair removal procedures.

Burgas District Prosecutor Maria Markova told Nova TV that urgent investigations are underway following numerous reports from victims who discovered their videos online. Authorities held a weekend meeting involving the district prosecutor, supervising prosecutors, and representatives from the regional directorate for the prevention of sexual exploitation.

We received information about a second salon with leaked footage last night,” Markova said. “Today we will examine whether there is a link between the two studios and identify who produced and distributed these intimate recordings.” No arrests have been made so far.

According to Markova, Bulgarian law punishes the distribution of pornographic material with up to one year in prison or a fine of 500 to 1,500 euros. In aggravated cases, penalties can rise to two years in prison. Cases involving individuals under 16 carry even stricter consequences.

Some of the newly leaked content features girls as young as 15. Families, including that of one victim whose mother is a teacher, are in shock and consulting lawyers on possible legal action.

Lawyer Rosen Diev, representing the victims, explained that hundreds of people are affected by the hidden camera recordings. “The footage from two stolen cameras in separate rooms of a laser hair removal studio has been distributed across dozens of porn sites, not just in a Telegram group as initially believed,” he said.

Despite the revelations, the studio continues to operate. On Monday, many clients postponed appointments or demanded refunds. Diev stressed that personal data is legally protected under Bulgaria’s Personal Data Protection Act, the EU regulations, the Constitution, and the Criminal Code. Interrogations in the case are ongoing.

Zlatina Simeonova, owner of the Burgas-based “Tiffany” laser and aesthetic center, addressed clients via a video on the salon’s Facebook page, thanking them for moral support and insisting that reports of closure or equipment sales are false. “Tiffany” will continue operating under normal hours, she said, dismissing the negative coverage in what she called “yellow media.”

Investigations are ongoing, as authorities work to determine the full scope of the scandal and hold those responsible accountable.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: beauty salons, adult content, Burgas, cameras

Related Articles:

Burgas Declares Flu Epidemic as Cases Rise to 300 per 10,000 Residents

The Burgas region is currently facing a significant rise in flu cases, with 300 of every 10,000 residents reported sick, according to regional governor Vladimir Krumov

Society » Health | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 11:08

Bulgaria: Flu Epidemic Declared Across Burgas Region Until January 30

The Regional Headquarters for Combating Influenza and Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI) in Burgas has proposed declaring a flu epidemic across the entire Burgas region, covering all 13 municipalities. Authorities point to the current incidence rates as j

Society » Health | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 07:43

Euro Transition Brings Mixed Experiences for Customers and Traders in Yambol

In Yambol, both customers and merchants are gradually adapting to the use of the euro, although some challenges remain. Many shoppers report that transactions are going smoothly. “No, there is no problem at all, none!” said one customer after shopping.

Society | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 14:10

Controversy Over Burgas Bus Fares: Company Says Increase Approved, NRA Flags 4% Rise

The municipal carrier Burgasbus has denied any violation of the Euro Introduction Act following an inspection by the National Revenue Agency (NRA), which noted a 4 percent increase in the price of tickets purchased in cash on board the buses

Society | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 14:04

Principal Arrested After Hidden Toilet Cameras Discovered at Sofia School

At 138 Secondary School for Western and Eastern Languages "Prof. Vasil Zlatarski" in Sofia, all cables from hidden cameras installed in the toilets led directly to the office of Principal Alexander Evtimov

Society » Education | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 10:10

Stranded Russian Tanker 'Kairos' Safely Towed from Ahtopol to Burgas Bay

The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 18:39
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Three Found Dead Near Petrohan Were Members of a Paramilitary Ranger Agency

Three men found dead in a lodge near Petrohan, in the Gintsi area of Godech municipality, have been identified as Decho V., 45, Ivaylo I., 49, and Plamen St., 51.

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria: Gunshot Deaths and Fire at Remote Lodge Near Petrohan Spark Major Police Investigation

Investigators continued working through the night on the serious criminal case near the former Petrohan lodge, where the bodies of three men were discovered on Monday afternoon

Crime | February 3, 2026, Tuesday // 09:20

Bulgaria Cracks Down on Pirate Websites: Three Charged, Money Laundering Trail Leads to US Prisoner

Three individuals have been formally charged following a large-scale international operation that targeted Bulgaria’s largest pirate platforms - Arena, Zamunda, and Zelka

Crime | February 2, 2026, Monday // 16:26

Horror at Petrohan Pass: Three Men Found Shot Dead in Remote Lodge (DEVELOPING)

Bulgarian police are examining a report concerning the deaths of three men in a lodge near the Petrohan Pass

Crime | February 2, 2026, Monday // 14:23

Sofia, Models and Secret Meetings: How Bulgaria Surfaces in the Newly Released Epstein Files

Newly declassified documents from the US Department of Justice have revealed multiple references to Bulgaria in the correspondence of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Crime | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 19:17

Bulgaria: International Authorities Seize Domains of Zamunda and ArenaBG

Zamunda.

Crime | January 30, 2026, Friday // 10:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria