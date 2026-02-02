Bad Bunny’s Grammy Victory Turns Into a Loud 'ICE Out' Statement

Bad Bunny turned his historic victory at the 2026 Grammy Awards into an explicit political statement, capping a ceremony that repeatedly focused on immigration, identity and protest against U.S. immigration enforcement. The Puerto Rican artist won album of the year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, becoming the first performer to receive the top Grammy prize for a Spanish-language album.

Accepting the award in Spanish, Bad Bunny referenced a well-known Puerto Rican saying about the island’s small size, stressing that its people are capable of far more than they are often given credit for. He thanked his collaborators, supporters and his mother, before switching to English to dedicate the award to people who have been forced to leave their homelands in search of opportunity. The award was presented by Harry Styles, who won album of the year in 2023 with Harry’s House, the same year Bad Bunny had been nominated for Un Verano Sin Ti.

Immigration and criticism of Immigration and Customs Enforcement featured prominently throughout the night. Earlier, Billie Eilish won song of the year for “Wildflower” from her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft. In her speech, she declared that no one is illegal on stolen land and directly denounced ICE, adding her voice to a growing number of artists using the ceremony to address U.S. migration policy.

Bad Bunny reinforced that message when he later accepted the award for best música urbana album, again for Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Before offering thanks, he told the audience “ICE out,” drawing loud applause. He said migrants are not criminals or outsiders, but human beings and Americans, framing his remarks as a defense of dignity and shared humanity.

The show’s political tone extended beyond immigration. Host Trevor Noah made a joke linking U.S. President Donald Trump, Greenland and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting Trump’s interest in Greenland followed the loss of Epstein’s private island. Trump responded shortly afterward on Truth Social, strongly denying ever visiting Epstein’s island and threatening legal action against Noah over what he described as false and defamatory claims.

Among other major winners, Kendrick Lamar and SZA won record of the year for “Luther,” with the award presented by Cher, who briefly misspoke and referenced Luther Vandross. Producer Sounwave acknowledged the late singer during the acceptance speech. Lamar also won best rap album for GNX, taking the first televised award of the night from Queen Latifah and Doechii. With these wins, Lamar surpassed Jay-Z to become the most decorated rapper in Grammy history, raising his total to 27 awards.

Lady Gaga won best pop vocal album for Mayhem, saying she still feels disbelief every time she returns to the Grammy stage. Lola Young received best pop solo performance for “Messy,” delivering a lighthearted and informal speech. Olivia Dean was named best new artist, tearfully describing herself as the granddaughter of an immigrant and crediting bravery and migration for making her career possible.

The country categories also drew attention. Jelly Roll won best contemporary country album for Beautifully Broken, in a year when the Grammys split the country album category into contemporary and traditional formats. The change came amid online backlash after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter won best country album. Jelly Roll focused his speech largely on faith and gratitude. During the Premiere Ceremony, he and Shaboozey won country duo or group performance. Shaboozey dedicated the award to his mother, an immigrant and longtime nurse, saying immigrants built the country and deserve recognition.

Pharrell Williams received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, thanking the audience for believing in the power of Black music. Cher was honored with the 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award, telling viewers that after six decades in the industry, perseverance remains essential.

The ceremony also featured a prominent in memoriam segment honoring D’Angelo and Roberta Flack. Ms. Lauryn Hill returned to the Grammy stage for the first time since 1999, performing tributes alongside artists including Jon Batiste, John Legend, Chaka Khan and Wyclef Jean. Earlier, a D’Angelo medley featured Lucky Daye, Raphael Saadiq, Anthony Hamilton and Leon Thomas.

Performances throughout the night emphasized variety and spectacle. Tyler, the Creator delivered a theatrical medley with appearances by Regina King. All eight best new artist nominees participated in a multi-stage performance across the arena, showcasing styles ranging from indie rock and British soul to pop and R&B. The opening hour featured performances by Rosé and Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

Several milestones were reached during the Premiere Ceremony. The Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for audiobook narration, while “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters became the first K-pop song to win in the visual media category. Director Steven Spielberg won his first Grammy for Music for John Williams, completing his EGOT status.

Pro-immigration messages continued throughout the event. Multiple artists wore “ICE out” pins, including Amy Allen, who won songwriter of the year for the second consecutive year, and Kehlani, who earned her first Grammys for R&B performance and R&B song. Backstage, Gloria Estefan expressed fear and concern over children in detention centers, saying she no longer recognizes the country in its current moment.