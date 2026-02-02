Bulgaria: President Yotova Launches Talks with Parties on Caretaker Prime Minister Choice

President Iliana Yotova has announced that consultations with parliamentary groups on the formation of a caretaker government will begin on Tuesday. Speaking to journalists in the village of Delchevo, she stressed that the selection of a caretaker prime minister is not a personal decision of the head of state, but a responsibility that follows directly from constitutional amendments adopted by the National Assembly. According to her, parliament determined both the pool of eligible officials and the rules under which the procedure must take place, making dialogue with political forces essential in order to secure broad backing for the interim cabinet.

Yotova said she had already held in-depth and substantive meetings with the candidates for caretaker prime minister, emphasizing that no preliminary arrangements had been made. The discussions covered both the most urgent challenges facing the country and the key priorities of a future caretaker government. Among them, she highlighted restoring public confidence in the electoral process and guaranteeing that upcoming elections are conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

The president underlined that the position of acting finance minister will be of particular importance, given the decisions that lie ahead regarding the continuation of Bulgaria’s euro adoption process and the need to curb potential price shocks. She added that foreign policy had also been a central topic in her talks with the candidates, noting that Bulgaria is approaching a period marked by significant international decisions. Improving coordination between state institutions was identified as another major issue.

Yotova said she had directly asked each candidate how they plan to address systemic problems that have led to repeated elections, stressing the need to reassure citizens that their votes will be counted accurately and without manipulation. Public trust in the electoral process, she said, remains a decisive factor for political stability.

Commenting on the possibility of vetoing recent amendments to the Electoral Code, the president said she is waiting for the final position of lawmakers. She noted that if members of parliament truly believe they have understood the demands expressed during public protests, they should be prepared to adopt changes that ensure genuinely fair and transparent elections. According to her, all political actors will take part in the vote and therefore have no interest in undermining the electoral framework.

Asked to comment on President Rumen Radev’s first interview after leaving office, Yotova said he had offered a thorough analysis and an accurate assessment of Bulgaria’s key challenges. What stood out for her, she added, was his clear statement that he would no longer limit himself to appeals toward political parties, but would move toward actively resolving problems.

The coming days are expected to be politically decisive. Consultations between President Yotova and parliamentary parties begin tomorrow, following earlier talks in which five officials declared their readiness to serve as caretaker prime minister. These include Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Ombudswoman Maria Filipova, Court of Auditors Chair Dimitar Glavchev, and his deputies Margarita Nikolova and Silvia Kadreva.

The president must choose one of them and assign the mandate to form an interim cabinet. The selected caretaker prime minister will then have one week to propose a government. If all legal requirements are met, the president will issue a decree appointing the cabinet and simultaneously set a date for early parliamentary elections, which must take place within two months.