Snow and Subzero Temperatures Grip Bulgaria as Roads Remain Passable Nationwide

Snowfall across Bulgaria will continue on Monday, February 2. Precipitation is expected to ease toward the late afternoon, when clouds will gradually break and begin to thin. Temperatures will remain low throughout the day, with minimum values between minus 6 and 4 degrees Celsius. In Sofia, morning temperatures will be around minus 4 degrees, while daytime highs nationwide will range from minus 3 to 4 degrees.

Black Sea Coast and Mountain Conditions

Cloudy weather and snowfall will persist along the Black Sea coast. A moderate northeast wind will blow, with air temperatures around 3 degrees. Sea water temperatures are expected to remain near 6 degrees, while waves will reach up to 4 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, conditions will remain overcast with snowfall continuing for much of the day. Precipitation will gradually weaken and stop toward the evening hours. A moderate northeast wind will prevail. Maximum temperatures will be around minus 4 degrees at 1,200 meters and approximately minus 8 degrees at 2,000 meters altitude.

Ruse Region: Roads Passable, Temporary Restrictions for Heavy Trucks

All roads in the republican road network in Ruse region remain passable under winter conditions, regional governor Dragomir Draganov said. There are no settlements without electricity.

During the night, however, the I-2 Ruse - Byala road was closed twice to heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons due to snowfall and snow-clearing operations. The first restriction was introduced shortly before 10:00 p.m. and lifted about two and a half hours later. A second closure followed at around 2:15 a.m. and lasted nearly two hours.

Three heavy trucks became stuck in the Moiseev Bair area but were quickly removed by teams from the Regional Road Administration and the road maintenance company to avoid disrupting traffic. As of shortly before 7:30 a.m., 14 machines were still operating on critical sections. The snow cover in the region is currently about 8 centimeters, with air temperatures around minus 6 degrees, expected to remain below zero throughout the day. Draganov warned that Tuesday, February 3, will be even colder. Minor water supply issues persist only in parts of the village of Chereshovo in Slivo Pole municipality and are expected to be resolved within hours.

Sofia: Over 90 Snowplows Working Across the Capital

More than 90 snowplows are clearing streets in Sofia on Monday morning. Public transport has been operating normally since 7:00 a.m., running on its usual routes under winter conditions.

Snow removal is underway in all districts of the capital, including central areas such as Sredets, Oborishte and Serdika, as well as outer districts like Lyulin, Mladost, Vitosha, Pancharevo, Novi Iskar and Bankya. In Vitosha Nature Park, continuous snowfall was reported overnight, with temperatures dropping to minus 8 degrees. Snow clearing and sanding were carried out on the roads from Dragalevtsi to Aleko hut and from Boyana to Zlatni Mostove.

Anti-icing mixtures were applied overnight across all 24 districts of Sofia Municipality. A total of 118 machines treated main streets, boulevards and public transport routes. Work began after 8:00 p.m. and continued throughout the night, including on municipal roads and sections of the Sofia Ring Road.

Razgrad Region: Snowplows Active, Drivers Warned

In Razgrad district, 21 snowplows are operating on all main routes. Snowfall is expected to continue until noon, with temperatures dropping to minus 9 degrees. A heavy truck is currently stuck on the Razgrad - Popovo road, with removal efforts underway.

Roads remain passable in winter conditions, and there are no disruptions to electricity or water supply. Authorities have urged drivers to avoid overtaking snowplows, use vehicles prepared for winter conditions and drive at appropriate speeds.

Veliko Tarnovo: Roads Cleared, Romanian Trucks Caused Overnight Disruptions

Main roads and the Republic Passage in Veliko Tarnovo region are cleared and open under winter conditions. Overnight, five Romanian trucks with worn tires blocked snow-clearing equipment on the Pleven - Ruse road near the village of Maslarevo, causing temporary difficulties.

Seventy machines are working across the region, with heavier snowfall reported overnight in the northern municipalities of Svishtov, Polski Trambesh and Pavlikeni. No movement restrictions are currently in place. In Veliko Tarnovo city, main streets have been cleared to asphalt, sidewalks are being cleaned and public transport is operating normally. There are no reports of power outages.

Montana: Traffic Restrictions Due to Broken-Down Trucks

Thirty-four machines are clearing roads in Montana region. Issues persist between the villages of Smolyanovtsi and Gorno Belotintsi, near the border with Vidin region. Traffic on the I-1 Montana - Dimovo road has been temporarily restricted in the Belotintsi area due to broken-down heavy goods vehicles.

At Petrohan Pass, the road has been cleaned and sanded. Five machines are ensuring passage between Montana and Sofia. Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and adjust speed to road conditions.

Burgas and Varna: Winter Conditions, Limited Restrictions

All republican roads in Burgas region are passable in winter conditions. The only restriction applies to the I-9 road between Sunny Beach and Obzor, where heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons are banned. Forty-nine machines are operating in the region, continuing snow removal and treatment with inert materials. In Tsarevo municipality, priority has been given to steep streets and areas around schools and kindergartens.

In Varna and the surrounding region, roads remain open under winter conditions. Thirty-five machines are clearing and treating road surfaces, with no closed sections reported. A ban on heavy goods vehicles is in place between Staro Oryahovo and Burgas via the Obzor road. In Varna city, 16 machines are operating in all districts except Asparuhovo, which is serviced by a separate company. Minor disruptions were reported on bus line 20, including missed services and temporarily stuck buses.

Authorities warn that sidewalks remain icy in places and advise drivers to maintain distance, use winter tires with sufficient tread and carry chains if necessary. Traffic police continue to monitor the situation.

Nationwide Situation and Plovdiv Update

Across the country, more than 1,000 snow removal machines are operating on republican roads. All roads are currently passable in winter conditions, though temporary closures may be introduced if weather conditions worsen.

In Plovdiv, all main boulevards and accessible inner-district streets have been cleared and treated. According to the municipal enterprise Chistota, road surfaces are clear to asphalt with no icing reported. Manual cleaning continues in pedestrian zones and underpasses, while teams are also responding to reports of fallen trees and branches.