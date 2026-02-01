Sofia, Models and Secret Meetings: How Bulgaria Surfaces in the Newly Released Epstein Files

Newly declassified documents from the US Department of Justice have revealed multiple references to Bulgaria in the correspondence of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The materials include emails, financial records, photographs and videos, some of which point to contacts, travel and recruitment activity linked to Bulgaria.

A series of emails exchanged between Epstein and his close associate Daniel Amar Siad repeatedly mention Sofia, Bulgaria, as well as references to meetings, agencies and individuals connected to the country. In one email from 2010, Siad wrote to Epstein after returning from Sofia:

“Hello Jeffrey I just come back from Sofia Bulgaria I had a great times I made a great contact with an agency who would like to work with me and will represent them in europe and the rest different fashion continent that was good deal here is the agency name let me know what you think

I will see with Jean Luc the ones he would to send to New york actualy all of the dream to go to the US

My best best regards

Daniel"

In the same year, Bulgaria appears again in Epstein’s correspondence with a woman named Irina, who discussed potential candidates and mentioned that one woman was about to travel to Bulgaria as part of a university exchange program.

Further emails from 2011 show Siad referring to a Bulgarian doctor, prompting Epstein to ask for additional details. In 2012, Siad again wrote from Sofia in an email titled “Hello Jeffrey” stating that he was “here with the princess,” who had invited him to meet with “Government officials.” The phrase appears verbatim in the original email. Siad also noted that he had not yet contacted a woman named Louisa but intended to do so.

According to investigative outlet Bird.bg, Daniel Amar Siad presented himself as a former fashion photographer, a manager of a fashion television channel based in Russia, and a financial adviser. Jean-Luc Brunel, a French modeling agent who later died in prison in 2022 while under investigation for pimping in connection with the Epstein case, identified Siad as Epstein’s recruiter and provided investigators with his contact details.





Recruitment Links and Agencies in Sofia

An analysis by Obektivno.bg of nearly three million files released in the Epstein case suggests that women were also recruited from Bulgaria. The documents indicate that Siad was responsible for sourcing girls, primarily through fashion agencies across Europe, including in Bulgaria. In dozens of emails, he sent Epstein photographs of candidates and arranged online conversations to introduce them.

Although the names of alleged victims have been redacted by US authorities, the files include at least one explicit image believed to be linked to a model discussed in the correspondence. In an April 2010 email, Siad reported that he had just returned from Sofia and had established cooperation with a Bulgarian modeling agency. He shared a link to its online catalog, which is no longer accessible.

A check of Bulgaria’s Commercial Register shows that the company was registered in Sofia and listed activities related to organizing fashion events and training models. Its website has since been taken offline and the listed contact phone number is no longer active. Subsequent messages show Siad continuing to operate from Sofia while attempting to arrange meetings and introductions.

Separate correspondence from 2012 again refers to Bulgaria in connection with meetings involving “government officials” and discussions about medical services. Emails mention a Bulgarian doctor, a signed contract for a medical procedure and later talks about opening a clinic in Asia.

Broader Context of the Epstein Files

The newly released tranche of files is part of a broader disclosure involving millions of pages of material unsealed under US law, including emails, financial records, chat logs, photographs and videos linked to Epstein and his long-time associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The publication has triggered global reactions, as the files reference politicians, senior government officials, members of royal families and influential figures from business, finance, culture and technology across several countries. While the appearance of a name in the documents does not in itself indicate criminal wrongdoing, the correspondence has intensified scrutiny of Epstein’s access to power and his ability to cultivate relationships at the highest levels.

In several cases, the files have already led to political fallout, public apologies and resignations, as well as renewed calls for parliamentary inquiries and further investigations. Journalists and investigators note that the files shed light not only on Epstein’s crimes, but also on the broader ecosystem that enabled his operations to continue for years, often across borders and under the cover of legitimate business, philanthropy and social connections. The repeated references to different countries, intermediaries and recruitment channels underline the transnational nature of the network surrounding Epstein, raising persistent questions about oversight failures, accountability and the extent to which warning signs were ignored.