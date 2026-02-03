Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece

Why Entrepreneurs Are Choosing Bulgaria Over Greece for New Ventures
A recent analysis by StartupBlink highlights that Bulgaria offers a more favorable environment for startups than Greece, according to the Greek media Kathimerini
HOT: » Since Bulgaria adopted the euro in January 2026, how do you think this change will affect the country in the future?
Greek national security agencies have launched an investigation into the growing number of land and property acquisitions in Northern Greece by citizens from Bulgaria and Turkey, according to information cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.
Local media report a sharp increase in foreign buyers in the region. Bulgarian nationals are said to be purchasing abandoned homes in villages affected by depopulation, often at very low prices. Many of these properties are then renovated, with buyers planning to relocate and settle permanently. In addition, some Bulgarians have acquired commercial properties, including restaurants and other venues that primarily cater to Bulgarian and Turkish customers.
Concerns over the scale of these transactions have prompted lawmakers from the ruling party to submit an official request to parliament, calling for urgent amendments to legislation regulating property ownership by foreign nationals in Greece.
At the same time, Turkish citizens are reportedly circumventing restrictions that apply to non-EU nationals by investing through Bulgarian-registered companies in which they hold shares. Lawyers and notaries in Alexandroupolis say Turkish investors have committed substantial financial resources and already own hotels, businesses and high-value real estate in the area.
Legal experts note that, formally, these transactions comply with European Union regulations. Despite this, Greek authorities are wary that the rising Turkish economic presence, particularly in the Evros region, could be part of a longer-term strategy to gain influence over the area. Investigators are also examining the sources of the investment capital, amid suspicions that some funds may originate from the grey economy, including arms and drug trafficking.
President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova stressed that the Macedonian language remains a fundamental pillar of national identity and cultural self-awareness, speaking at the opening of the Sixth Winter School of the International Seminar f
In Northern Greece, nationalist groups have expressed concern over the growing number of properties being purchased by Bulgarian citizens
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s commitment to a unified European stance while speaking with national media following a leaders’ meeting in Brussels.
After prolonged negotiations triggered by US sanctions, the Russian-controlled stake in Serbia’s oil company NIS has been transferred, Serbian daily Politika reported. The move follows months of uncertainty surrounding the company’s ownership and operatio
Romania experienced its coldest Sunday morning in six decades, according to the National Meteorological Administration. The lowest temperature was recorded in Miercurea Ciuc in central Romania
The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, has said his government will focus first on meeting the country’s outstanding obligations linked to its European integration, with an emphasis on reforms.
Novinite 2025 in Review: A Year That Tested Bulgaria and the World
A Disgraceful Betrayal: Bulgaria's Shameful Entry into Trump's Board of Peace