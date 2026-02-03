Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 2, 2026, Monday // 11:09
Bulgaria: Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece Alexandroupolis @Wikimedia Commons

Greek national security agencies have launched an investigation into the growing number of land and property acquisitions in Northern Greece by citizens from Bulgaria and Turkey, according to information cited by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Local media report a sharp increase in foreign buyers in the region. Bulgarian nationals are said to be purchasing abandoned homes in villages affected by depopulation, often at very low prices. Many of these properties are then renovated, with buyers planning to relocate and settle permanently. In addition, some Bulgarians have acquired commercial properties, including restaurants and other venues that primarily cater to Bulgarian and Turkish customers.

Concerns over the scale of these transactions have prompted lawmakers from the ruling party to submit an official request to parliament, calling for urgent amendments to legislation regulating property ownership by foreign nationals in Greece.

At the same time, Turkish citizens are reportedly circumventing restrictions that apply to non-EU nationals by investing through Bulgarian-registered companies in which they hold shares. Lawyers and notaries in Alexandroupolis say Turkish investors have committed substantial financial resources and already own hotels, businesses and high-value real estate in the area.

Legal experts note that, formally, these transactions comply with European Union regulations. Despite this, Greek authorities are wary that the rising Turkish economic presence, particularly in the Evros region, could be part of a longer-term strategy to gain influence over the area. Investigators are also examining the sources of the investment capital, amid suspicions that some funds may originate from the grey economy, including arms and drug trafficking.

