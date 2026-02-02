Bulgaria Braces for Heavy Snowfall, Ice and Severe Winter Conditions on February 1

Snowfall began in the southwestern parts of Bulgaria on the morning of Sunday, February 1, and gradually spread across the country. By evening, snow is expected nationwide, with heavy and widespread precipitation in most regions.

Later in the evening and overnight into Monday, snowfall will intensify in Northeastern Bulgaria as well. A stable snow cover will accumulate, measuring between 15 and 20 centimeters in Southern Bulgaria and up to 10 to 15 centimeters in the northern regions. In Eastern Bulgaria, a moderate northeast wind will develop and at times strengthen, ushering in colder air. Snowstorms, drifting snow and reduced visibility are expected. Daytime temperatures will remain nearly unchanged, ranging mostly from minus 3 to 2 degrees Celsius, while Sofia will see values around 0 to 1 degree, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Cloudy conditions and snowfall will dominate mountainous areas, with the most significant precipitation forecast for the Rhodope Mountains. An easterly wind will blow at moderate to strong intensity, shifting to southeasterly on the highest peaks. Snowstorms and drifting snow are expected along mountain passes, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Temperatures will remain low, with maximum values around minus 1 degree at 1,200 meters altitude and approximately minus 6 degrees at 2,000 meters.

Overcast conditions will also prevail along the Black Sea coast. Snowfall is expected across most of the coastline, while the southern coastal areas will initially see rain, which will later change to snow. A moderate to strong north-northeast wind will bring colder air. Maximum daytime temperatures will range between 1 and 3 degrees, slightly higher south of Burgas. Sea water temperatures will remain between 6 and 8 degrees, and sea conditions are forecast at 3 to 4 on the Beaufort scale.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued warnings for dangerous weather. An orange code is in force for most of the country, while a yellow code applies to Vidin, Sofia City, Pernik, Kyustendil and parts of Blagoevgrad region.

Areas under the orange code may receive up to 30 centimeters of fresh snow, while snowfall in yellow-code regions is expected to reach up to 10 centimeters.