Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy Today, Sharp Drop in Temperatures from Tomorrow

Today will be mostly cloudy, with light rain or mixed rain and snow in some areas. A moderate east–northeasterly wind, temporarily strong in eastern parts of the country, will continue to bring colder air. Daytime highs will range from 2°C to 7°C, around 5°C in Sofia.

Mountain areas will see predominantly cloudy and foggy conditions, with snowfall in places. A moderate south–southeasterly wind will strengthen toward the evening. Temperatures will reach about 3°C at 1,200 metres and around -2°C at 2,000 metres.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will remain cloudy, with moderate to occasionally strong north–northeasterly winds. Temperatures will fall to between 3°C and 6°C. Sea water temperatures will be 7°C–8°C, with waves of 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

On Sunday, a new Mediterranean cyclone moving across the southern Balkans will bring renewed unsettled weather. Snowfall will begin in southern Bulgaria, with heavier accumulations expected in the southernmost regions, where a snow cover will form. By evening, snow is forecast to spread across much of southern and eastern Bulgaria.

Winds from the north–northeast will strengthen, especially in eastern areas, prolonging the cold spell. Blizzards and drifting snow are likely in eastern Bulgaria and in mountain passes. Temperatures will remain mostly between -3°C and 2°C, with little day-to-night variation.

On Monday, snow will linger in eastern regions in the morning but will ease by midday. Conditions will stay mostly cloudy and windy, with daytime temperatures remaining below freezing nationwide. Later in the day, clouds will gradually break from the west, and winds will ease overnight into Tuesday.