Rumen Radev Confirms Political Move: “The Political Class Failed to Meet People’s Expectations”

Politics | January 31, 2026, Saturday // 10:26
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Confirms Political Move: “The Political Class Failed to Meet People’s Expectations” Desislava Kulelieva, Bulgarian National Television

Rumen Radev – President of Bulgaria from 2017 to 2026 – confirmed on the programme Panorama BNT that he is entering parliamentary politics in an active role. His decision is motivated by a desire to put an end to the country’s model of corruption and lawlessness.

“I have not used the office of president to create a political party. But after nine years of travelling across the country and meeting with citizens, it became clear that the political class has failed to meet people’s expectations,” Radev said.

“The majority in the last two parliaments drastically curtailed the president’s powers and destroyed the balance between institutions enshrined in the Constitution. At the end of last year, Bulgarians demanded and obtained the resignation of this government. The most convenient scenario for the oligarchy would have been for me to remain in office and for them to regain power at the next elections,” Radev commented, adding: “That is why I consider it my duty to respond to these calls and step into parliamentary politics.”

Radev clarified that he plans to form a party after the elections. He did not say under which registration he would run in the upcoming snap elections, but noted that there are several possible options.

“There is a deadline for registering parties and coalitions, but until then I will refrain from giving details. Legislation requires several months – at least three months are needed to register a new party,” Radev stated.

“Our major goal is for Bulgaria to develop as a free, democratic and modern European state. The greatest challenge to this is the oligarchic model. It blocks our economic development, extorts businesses and seizes property. The consequences are long-lasting and severe,” he added.

At the beginning of the interview, Radev explained that he had left the presidency in the safe hands of Iliana Yotova, “who has all the qualities to hold the office.” He assured that there were no prior agreements regarding the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. “She will make her decision independently, based on her experience,” he said.

Radev also asked citizens for forgiveness for mistakes made during his two terms in office.

“I asked for forgiveness because nine years is a long time. It is normal for mistakes to happen; evidently, I trusted the wrong people at times. Everywhere I went across the country, people expected me to take actions beyond the constitutional powers of the president. And during these nine years in which they were waiting for me to create a party, their patience was clearly tested. That is why I sincerely apologise once again,” Radev said.

He described the current situation as a stalemate.

“Believe me, forming a party at this exact moment is a thankless task, but this is our calling.”

Regarding Bulgaria’s geopolitical position and specifically the question of Crimea’s status, Rumen Radev stated: “According to international law, Crimea is part of Ukraine, while reality shows that Crimea is part of Russia. These are facts, and no interpretation can annul them.”/ BNT

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, elections, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Greek Security Services Investigate Property Buying Boom by Bulgarians in Northern Greece

Greek national security agencies have launched an investigation into the growing number of land and property acquisitions in Northern Greece by citizens from Bulgaria and Turkey

World » Southeast Europe | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among Top EU Countries for New Car Sales Growth in 2025

In 2025, new car registrations across the European Union reached 10,822,831 vehicles, reflecting a moderate increase of 1.8% compared to 2024, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Despite this growth, total sales remain w

Business | February 2, 2026, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Braces for Heavy Snowfall, Ice and Severe Winter Conditions on February 1

Snowfall began in the southwestern parts of Bulgaria on the morning of Sunday, February 1, and gradually spread across the country. By evening, snow is expected nationwide, with heavy and widespread precipitation in most regions.

Society » Environment | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 18:02

EU Renewable Energy Use Grows, While Bulgaria Sees Significant Decline

Bulgaria is among the EU countries that experienced a notable drop in the use of renewable energy for heating and cooling in 2024, with the share declining by 1.9 percentage points compared to the previous year.

Business » Energy | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 12:23

From Today: Bulgaria Switches to Euro-Only Payments, No More Lev!

From today, payments in Bulgaria are made exclusively in euros, with the lev no longer accepted as legal tender in everyday transactions.

Society | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:40

EU Farmland Prices Climb in 2024, Bulgaria Records Near-6% Increase

Agricultural land prices across the European Union continued to rise in 2024, with Eurostat data showing a clear upward trend both in sales values and rental costs, although developments varied significantly by country.

Business » Industry | February 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Silvia Kadreva: “I Do Not Shy Away From Responsibility” as She Agrees to Serve as Caretaker PM

Silvia Kadreva, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, announced that she is ready to head a caretaker government following consultations at the Presidency on Dondukov Boulevard No.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 14:23

Fourth “Yes”: Margarita Nikolova Also Ready to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Margarita Nikolova, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, has stated her readiness to take on the role of caretaker prime minister, becoming the latest candidate from the so-called “house list.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 13:07

Third “Yes”: Dimitar Glavchev Agrees to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Dimitar Glavchev, Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, told reporters that he is willing to take responsibility and serve as caretaker prime minister.

Politics » Elections | January 30, 2026, Friday // 12:05

Italy to Fund NATO Battlegroup Base in Bulgaria, Hosting Over 3,000 Troops

Italy will fund the construction of temporary infrastructure for a NATO battlegroup base in Bulgaria, after Bulgaria’s parliamentary defence committee approved the agreement

Politics » Defense | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 21:50

Macedonian PM Mickoski: No Constitutional Changes While I’m Prime Minister

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski stated in Skopje that there will be no constitutional changes as long as he remains in office, BGNES reported.

Politics » Diplomacy | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 17:54

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova Ready to Take on Role of Interim Prime Minister

Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova has said she is ready to assume the position of interim prime minister, it became clear following consultations with President Iliana Yotova.

Politics » Elections | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 15:07
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria