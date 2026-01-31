Rumen Radev Confirms Political Move: “The Political Class Failed to Meet People’s Expectations”

Rumen Radev – President of Bulgaria from 2017 to 2026 – confirmed on the programme Panorama BNT that he is entering parliamentary politics in an active role. His decision is motivated by a desire to put an end to the country’s model of corruption and lawlessness.

“I have not used the office of president to create a political party. But after nine years of travelling across the country and meeting with citizens, it became clear that the political class has failed to meet people’s expectations,” Radev said.

“The majority in the last two parliaments drastically curtailed the president’s powers and destroyed the balance between institutions enshrined in the Constitution. At the end of last year, Bulgarians demanded and obtained the resignation of this government. The most convenient scenario for the oligarchy would have been for me to remain in office and for them to regain power at the next elections,” Radev commented, adding: “That is why I consider it my duty to respond to these calls and step into parliamentary politics.”

Radev clarified that he plans to form a party after the elections. He did not say under which registration he would run in the upcoming snap elections, but noted that there are several possible options.

“There is a deadline for registering parties and coalitions, but until then I will refrain from giving details. Legislation requires several months – at least three months are needed to register a new party,” Radev stated.

“Our major goal is for Bulgaria to develop as a free, democratic and modern European state. The greatest challenge to this is the oligarchic model. It blocks our economic development, extorts businesses and seizes property. The consequences are long-lasting and severe,” he added.

At the beginning of the interview, Radev explained that he had left the presidency in the safe hands of Iliana Yotova, “who has all the qualities to hold the office.” He assured that there were no prior agreements regarding the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. “She will make her decision independently, based on her experience,” he said.

Radev also asked citizens for forgiveness for mistakes made during his two terms in office.

“I asked for forgiveness because nine years is a long time. It is normal for mistakes to happen; evidently, I trusted the wrong people at times. Everywhere I went across the country, people expected me to take actions beyond the constitutional powers of the president. And during these nine years in which they were waiting for me to create a party, their patience was clearly tested. That is why I sincerely apologise once again,” Radev said.

He described the current situation as a stalemate.

“Believe me, forming a party at this exact moment is a thankless task, but this is our calling.”

Regarding Bulgaria’s geopolitical position and specifically the question of Crimea’s status, Rumen Radev stated: “According to international law, Crimea is part of Ukraine, while reality shows that Crimea is part of Russia. These are facts, and no interpretation can annul them.”/ BNT