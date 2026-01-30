Wizz Air Expands Operations in Bulgaria with Eighth Aircraft in Sofia and Five New Routes

Wizz Air has announced a major expansion of its operations in Bulgaria, unveiling plans to base an eighth aircraft at Sofia Airport and launch five new direct routes starting in summer 2026.

The new services will connect Sofia with Budapest, Palermo and Rhodes, as well as the Egyptian resort destinations of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh. Tickets for the new routes are already on sale via the airline’s website and mobile app.

In addition, Wizz Air will increase flight frequencies on ten of its most popular routes from Sofia, including Prague, Madrid, Málaga, Rome, Valencia, Basel, Alghero, Lamezia Terme, Warsaw and Tel Aviv.

The expansion forms part of Wizz Air’s long-term growth strategy in Bulgaria and Central and Eastern Europe. With the addition of the eighth aircraft, the airline will raise its market share at Sofia Airport to 30.6% on an annual basis and to 33% ahead of the summer 2026 season, strengthening its position as the leading low-cost carrier at the airport.

Sofia Airport operator SOF Connect said the decision reflects strong confidence in the airport’s future and in growing travel demand in Bulgaria, adding that the new routes will support tourism, economic development and international connectivity.

Wizz Air’s fleet in Bulgaria is now fully modernised with Airbus A321neo aircraft, which reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions by up to 20%. For summer 2026, the airline plans to increase capacity from Sofia by 81% compared to summer 2025.

Wizz Air has operated in Bulgaria since 2005 and currently serves 62 routes to nearly 20 countries. In 2025, the airline carried more than 3.1 million passengers to and from Bulgaria, reinforcing its role as a key driver of air connectivity and tourism growth.

The newly announced routes are expected to further expand travel options for both city breaks and leisure travel, while also supporting inbound tourism to Bulgaria.