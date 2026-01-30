Ludogorets Beat Nice 1–0 and Advance to the Europa League Playoffs

Sports | January 30, 2026, Friday // 14:22
Bulgaria: Ludogorets Beat Nice 1–0 and Advance to the Europa League Playoffs https://www.ludogorets.com/

Ludogorets secured a crucial 1–0 victory over Nice in the final, eighth round of the Europa League group phase, earning a place in the competition’s playoffs. The match was played at Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad.

The visitors from France registered the first shots on target, but Ludogorets goalkeeper Hendrik Bonmann dealt confidently with the threats, including a long-range effort from Brad-Hamilton Manzunga.

Ludogorets gradually took control of the game and created more scoring opportunities. The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute when Kayo Vidal set up Petar Stanic inside the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly finished past Yehvann Diouf to make it 1–0.

Before halftime, the hosts missed two clear chances to double their lead. Both Eric Bille and Kayo Vidal found themselves one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Diouf saved Vidal’s low shot, while Bille hesitated and failed to finish.

After the break, both teams managed a few shots on target, but no further goals were scored. In the 78th minute, Ivaylo Chochev came close to extending the lead, hitting the right post. Bonmann then preserved a clean sheet with a fine save from Tom Louchet in the 82nd minute.

The win marked Ludogorets’ first-ever home victory against a French side in European competition. The Bulgarian champions finished 22nd in the standings with 10 points, while Nice ended the campaign in 33rd place with just three points and had already been eliminated prior to the match.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ludogorets, Europa League Playoffs

Related Articles:

Ludogorets Seeks First Home Win Against a French Team in Europa League

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets are aiming for a historic first home victory against a French side when they host Nice in their final group-stage match of the Europa League on Thursday at 22:00.

Sports | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 11:07

Perfect Start: Bulgarian Champions Edge Past Malmö in Sweden

Bulgaria’s champion Ludogorets opened their Europa League group stage campaign with a valuable 2-1 away win against Swedish titleholders Malmö, marking a strong start to the 2025/26 season

Sports | September 25, 2025, Thursday // 08:03

Bulgaria’s Ludogorets Advance to Europa League After Extra-Time Thriller

Ludogorets secured a place in the Europa League group stage after a dramatic 4:1 victory over Shkendija in Razgrad,

Sports | August 29, 2025, Friday // 08:18

Bulgarian Clubs Make Rare Triple Appearance in European Tournament Playoffs

Three Bulgarian teams are set to play in the playoffs for European club competitions, a relatively rare occurrence in recent years

Sports | August 15, 2025, Friday // 10:07

Bulgarian Champions Ludogorets Eliminate Rijeka, Face Ferencvаrosi Next in Champions League

Ludogorets secured their place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic 3:1 extra-time victory over Croatian champions Rijeka

Sports | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 09:46

Football: Ludogoretz Lost 0:1 to Red Star Belgrade in Their First Home Game in EL Groups

The champion Ludogorets lost 0: 1 to Red Star in its second match of Group "F" of the Europa League.

Sports | September 30, 2021, Thursday // 23:53
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Ludogorets Seeks First Home Win Against a French Team in Europa League

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets are aiming for a historic first home victory against a French side when they host Nice in their final group-stage match of the Europa League on Thursday at 22:00.

Sports | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 11:07

Italy Outraged as ICE Set to Appear at Winter Olympics

Outrage has erupted in Italy over reports that a unit of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will be involved in security operations for the upcoming Winter Olympics, set to take place from February 6 to 22

Sports | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 11:51

Brawl Shocks Bulgarian Wrestling: Judge Punches Athlete as Chaos Explodes in Sliven

Serious disorder disrupted the State Wrestling Championship in Sliven, Bulgaria, after a violent incident broke out during the final bout in the 72 kg Greco-Roman category

Sports | January 22, 2026, Thursday // 17:22

Bulgaria Wins Dramatic Overtime Thriller Against Belgium at Junior Ice Hockey Championship

Bulgaria edged past Belgium in overtime in the opening match of the World Junior Ice Hockey Championship U20, Division III, Group “A,” held at the Winter Palace in Sofia

Sports | January 20, 2026, Tuesday // 10:09

Historic Day in Bansko: Tervel Zamfirov Wins World Cup as Two Bulgarians Reach the Podium

For the first time in the history of Bulgarian alpine snowboarding, the national flag was raised at the very top of a World Cup podium, with two Bulgarians finishing among the medalists.

Sports | January 18, 2026, Sunday // 16:28

Bulgaria Secures Alpine Skiing and Snowboard World Cup Events for the Next Six Years

The Bulgarian Ski Federation held its final press briefing ahead of this weekend’s Snowboard World Cup in Bansko, where the nation’s top athletes will compete for medals and Olympic quotas for Milan/Cortina

Sports | January 12, 2026, Monday // 14:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria