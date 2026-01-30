Ludogorets Beat Nice 1–0 and Advance to the Europa League Playoffs

Ludogorets secured a crucial 1–0 victory over Nice in the final, eighth round of the Europa League group phase, earning a place in the competition’s playoffs. The match was played at Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad.

The visitors from France registered the first shots on target, but Ludogorets goalkeeper Hendrik Bonmann dealt confidently with the threats, including a long-range effort from Brad-Hamilton Manzunga.

Ludogorets gradually took control of the game and created more scoring opportunities. The breakthrough came in the 42nd minute when Kayo Vidal set up Petar Stanic inside the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly finished past Yehvann Diouf to make it 1–0.

Before halftime, the hosts missed two clear chances to double their lead. Both Eric Bille and Kayo Vidal found themselves one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but Diouf saved Vidal’s low shot, while Bille hesitated and failed to finish.

After the break, both teams managed a few shots on target, but no further goals were scored. In the 78th minute, Ivaylo Chochev came close to extending the lead, hitting the right post. Bonmann then preserved a clean sheet with a fine save from Tom Louchet in the 82nd minute.

The win marked Ludogorets’ first-ever home victory against a French side in European competition. The Bulgarian champions finished 22nd in the standings with 10 points, while Nice ended the campaign in 33rd place with just three points and had already been eliminated prior to the match.