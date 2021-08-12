Silvia Kadreva: “I Do Not Shy Away From Responsibility” as She Agrees to Serve as Caretaker PM

Politics » ELECTIONS | January 30, 2026, Friday // 14:23
Bulgaria: Silvia Kadreva: “I Do Not Shy Away From Responsibility” as She Agrees to Serve as Caretaker PM screenshot

Silvia Kadreva, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, announced that she is ready to head a caretaker government following consultations at the Presidency on Dondukov Boulevard No. 2. She exited the meeting with President Iliyana Yotova a little over an hour after it began.

“I remain consistent with what I stated during my hearing in the National Assembly when I was elected Deputy Chair of the National Audit Office. I do not shy away from responsibility, and today I once again confirmed this decision,” Kadreva said.

Fourth “Yes”: Margarita Nikolova Also Ready to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

She declined to comment on whether she has considered specific names for ministers in a potential caretaker cabinet, noting that proposing a Council of Ministers within a seven-day timeframe is an “extremely difficult task.”

Third “Yes”: Dimitar Glavchev Agrees to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Kadreva was the final potential caretaker prime minister to hold consultations with the president. The decision now rests with the head of state, who must choose one candidate from those who have expressed their willingness to take on the role: Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filova, National Audit Office Chair Dimitar Glavchev, Deputy Chair Margarita Nikolova, and Silvia Kadreva.

