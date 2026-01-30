Fourth “Yes”: Margarita Nikolova Also Ready to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Margarita Nikolova, Deputy Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, has stated her readiness to take on the role of caretaker prime minister, becoming the latest candidate from the so-called “house list.”

Nikolova attended consultations with President Iliyana Yotova on Friday. After the meeting, she said she was impressed by the discussion, describing it as meaningful and in-depth.

“I confirmed that I am prepared to fulfill my constitutional duties. I believe that President Yotova’s choice is strongly limited by the ‘house list.’ I have proven that I can build effective teams. I am well acquainted with the work of the administration, having been part of it for a long time, and I believe this will help me cope with the responsibilities,” Nikolova said.

She added that it is still too early to discuss specific names for caretaker ministers.

So far, other officials who have expressed readiness to head a caretaker government if invited include Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov, Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova, and National Audit Office Chair Dimitar Glavchev. All other candidates have declined.