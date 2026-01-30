Third “Yes”: Dimitar Glavchev Agrees to Serve as Caretaker Prime Minister

Dimitar Glavchev, Chair of Bulgaria’s National Audit Office, told reporters that he is willing to take responsibility and serve as caretaker prime minister.

Earlier today, Glavchev held talks with President Iliyana Yotova. Following the meeting, he said that the composition of a caretaker government had not been discussed and that no preliminary conditions had been set. The purpose of the talks was to determine whether he would agree to take on the role.

Glavchev has already headed two caretaker governments—first from April to August 2024, and then from August 2024 to January 2025.

Later today, the president is scheduled to meet with the deputy chairs of the National Audit Office, Margarita Nikolova and Silvia Kadreva.

So far, Bulgarian National Bank Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov and Deputy Ombudsman Maria Filipova have also expressed their consent to be considered as potential candidates.

