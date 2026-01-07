Flooded Bridge Cuts Off Six Villages in Ardino Municipality

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 30, 2026, Friday // 11:45
Bulgaria: Flooded Bridge Cuts Off Six Villages in Ardino Municipality

A flooded bridge over the Arda River has once again cut off the only road connection to six villages in Ardino Municipality, local authorities reported.

Due to heavy rainfall recorded between January 26 and 29, Ardino Mayor Eng. Izet Shaban has declared a partial state of emergency for parts of the municipality. The measure affects the villages of Rusal­sko, Lyubino, Latinka, Avramovo, Pesnopoy and Spoluka.

The emergency was declared after rising river levels submerged a reinforced concrete bridge on a national road near the village of Kitnitsa. As a result, the bridge became impassable, leaving the affected settlements without road access.

By order of the mayor, traffic and the presence of motor vehicles have been prohibited in the critical sections to ensure public safety. The bridge serves as the sole transport link for residents of the affected villages.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ardino, bridge, flood

Related Articles:

Floodwaters Wash Away Bridge in Krumovgrad, Village Cut Off

A flood in the Krumovgrad region has caused significant damage, with a swollen river washing away a bridge in the village of Grivka, Bulgarian authorities reported

Society » Environment | January 7, 2026, Wednesday // 13:31

Emergency Crews on Alert: Southwestern Bulgaria Faces New Flood Threat

The water level of the Mesta River has risen sharply in the area around Cherna Mesta in Yakoruda Municipality, prompting local authorities to monitor the situation closely

Society » Environment | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:43

Sofia Chief Architect Warns of Flood Risks in Overbuilt Districts

Sofia faces growing flood risks due to dense construction and insufficient infrastructure

Society » Environment | October 19, 2025, Sunday // 11:31

Owners of Apartments in Elenite Demand Answers After Flooding Prompts Demolition Orders

The decision to demolish the Negresco hotel in “Elenite” following recent flooding has sparked outrage among apartment owners, who plan to challenge the ruling

Society » Environment | October 15, 2025, Wednesday // 08:46

Elenite Catastrophe: German Owner Says Landfill, Not Construction, Caused Damage

After the tragedy in Elenite, German apartment owner Alexander Lamdin spoke out about what he considers the root cause of the disaster at the Negresco building

Society » Environment | October 13, 2025, Monday // 11:03

Elenite After the Flood: Destruction, Recovery, and Calls for Accountability

The Bulgarian resort of Elenite has been left covered in mud and debris following the devastating flood that claimed four lives earlier this month

Society » Environment | October 11, 2025, Saturday // 08:55
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Heavy Rain and Flood Risk Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Cloudy weather will prevail.

Society » Environment | January 30, 2026, Friday // 09:16

Rain and Snow to Sweep Across Bulgaria Through Sunday

Today the weather will be mostly cloudy, with fog in some lowland areas.

Society » Environment | January 29, 2026, Thursday // 09:54

Bulgaria Braces for Severe Weather as Mediterranean Cyclone Brings Heavy Rain on Thursday

On Thursday, January 29, Bulgaria will come under the influence of a Mediterranean cyclone, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Cloud cover will dominate across the country, with fog expected in parts of the plains during the

Society » Environment | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 17:00

Sofia Resolves Garbage Crisis: Waste Collection Back on Track in Key Districts

Sofia Municipality has brought the city’s recent garbage crisis under control. Waste collection in the hardest-hit districts - Lyulin, Poduyane, and Slatina - has returned to a regular schedule, with most containers being emptied daily and reports of over

Society » Environment | January 28, 2026, Wednesday // 15:23

Bulgaria Warms Up Sharply on Wednesday Before Rain Moves Back In

Wednesday will begin deceptively calm, with periods of sunshine before noon. In the early hours, fog and reduced visibility are expected in a number of valleys and low-lying areas, creating difficult conditions for travel.

Society » Environment | January 27, 2026, Tuesday // 17:11

Bulgaria: Yellow Alert for Rain and Snow on Tuesday

A yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Tuesday, January 27, affecting the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia-region, Sofia-city, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, and Kardzhali.

Society » Environment | January 26, 2026, Monday // 16:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria