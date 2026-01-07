Flooded Bridge Cuts Off Six Villages in Ardino Municipality

A flooded bridge over the Arda River has once again cut off the only road connection to six villages in Ardino Municipality, local authorities reported.

Due to heavy rainfall recorded between January 26 and 29, Ardino Mayor Eng. Izet Shaban has declared a partial state of emergency for parts of the municipality. The measure affects the villages of Rusal­sko, Lyubino, Latinka, Avramovo, Pesnopoy and Spoluka.

The emergency was declared after rising river levels submerged a reinforced concrete bridge on a national road near the village of Kitnitsa. As a result, the bridge became impassable, leaving the affected settlements without road access.

By order of the mayor, traffic and the presence of motor vehicles have been prohibited in the critical sections to ensure public safety. The bridge serves as the sole transport link for residents of the affected villages.