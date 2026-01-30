Bulgaria: International Authorities Seize Domains of Zamunda and ArenaBG

New Qatargate revelations: 280,000 Euros in Cash at the home of MEP’s son
The police found 280,000 euros in cash at the home of the son of MEP Maria Arena, reported the Belgian newspaper "Le Soir"
Zamunda.net and ArenaBG.com—two of the largest torrent trackers not only in Bulgaria but across the region—have become targets of a joint operation involving U.S., European, and Bulgarian authorities. So far, the international effort has resulted in the seizure of some domains, but not the shutdown of the platforms’ full technical infrastructure.
When attempting to access the seized domains, users see a notice stating that the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security, the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, Europol, Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security (DANS), the National Investigation Service, and the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office are acting jointly against large-scale and deliberate copyright infringement. The domains were seized under an order issued by U.S. magistrates.
Despite this, as of 9:30 a.m. local time, both Zamunda and ArenaBG remained accessible to some users due to the technical nature of DNS systems, which temporarily retain outdated records. The alternative domain zamunda.ch has not been seized either, indicating that the operation has not reached the trackers’ servers or core infrastructure.
Access was also restricted to other piracy-related websites, including The Pirate Bay. Experts note that even a complete shutdown of torrent trackers would not fully stop file sharing, as the torrent protocol allows users to exchange already existing content directly.
Zamunda and ArenaBG (previously known as Linkos Torrents) have existed for more than 20 years and played a crucial role in the rise of torrenting in Bulgaria following the closure of local free servers. Over the years, Bulgarian authorities attempted to investigate administrators and users, but with limited success.
As early as five years ago, Bulgarian institutions requested assistance from U.S. authorities, according to TorrentFreak. Ongoing investigations in Bulgaria focus on tax-related crimes and intellectual property violations.
Both Zamunda and ArenaBG have also been placed on the U.S. “blacklist” of notorious piracy sites, ranking among the most visited not only in Bulgaria but across the region, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Despite expectations that streaming services and platforms such as Steam would gradually eliminate piracy, illegal consumption has surged again following the pandemic. Rising subscription prices, software fees, and the increasing commercialization of video games through DLCs and microtransactions are pushing users back toward illegal channels.
The Sofia Regional Prosecution Office has formally charged an Italian national over a series of thefts committed at a retail outlet at Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.
In Bulgaria's region of Montana, authorities reported another case involving counterfeit euros after a man attempted to pay his water bill with a fake 100-euro note
In Kazanlak, a grocery store owner recently identified a counterfeit 100-euro banknote in circulation. Tihomir Bezlov, chief expert of the Security program at the Center for the Study of Democracy
Bulgarian authorities seized 215 liters of alcohol from a commercial premises in the village of Malo Konare, Pazardzhik region, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik reported.
A family of pensioners from the village of Lozno in Kyustendil became victims of a robbery after converting 50,000 leva (approximately €25,500) into euros at a local bank.
A counterfeit 500 Euro (BGN 980) banknote was discovered in Pernik after being used to claim winnings at a local casino.
