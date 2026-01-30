Blockade Continues: Border with North Macedonia Reopens, Serbian Border Still Closed to Trucks

For a fifth consecutive day, transport operators from Serbia and North Macedonia have been blocking Bulgaria’s border crossings, halting heavy truck traffic. As a result of the protests, dozens of trucks were forced to wait in the Kyustendil region, with around 50 vehicles directed to designated parking areas.

According to the Border Police, the blockade at the border with North Macedonia was lifted last night at around 9:00 p.m., while the blockade at the Serbian border remains in place. Serbian authorities report that truck drivers continue to block freight terminals toward Schengen countries, which is why cargo vehicles are not being allowed to cross into Bulgaria. Passenger cars and buses are not affected.

Kyustendil Regional Governor Georgi Dzhoglev confirmed that once the blockade with North Macedonia was lifted, a gradual clearing of trucks began. Approximately 70% of the vehicles have already crossed the border, while the remaining trucks are still waiting in parking areas. Some drivers have parked their vehicles and temporarily returned to their hometowns.

The protests are part of broader dissatisfaction among transport operators from Serbia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina over a new European Union regulation. The rule limits the stay of drivers from non-EU countries to 90 days within a 180-day period, which the industry warns could lead to serious economic difficulties, bankruptcies, and job losses.

During the blockade, authorities did not allow trucks to stop or park on roadways in order to ensure traffic safety. Waiting zones were set up in the municipalities of Kyustendil, Bobov Dol, and Dupnitsa, providing drivers with access to food and water.

Traffic toward the border crossings is expected to intensify in the coming hours as the remaining trucks gradually head toward the border.