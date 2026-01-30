Heavy Rain and Flood Risk Expected Across Bulgaria on Friday

Cloudy weather will prevail. Rainfall is expected, locally significant in the southeastern half of the country. The northwestern regions will remain mostly without precipitation. With a moderate, and temporarily strong and gusty north–northwesterly wind in Eastern Bulgaria, colder air will move in. Temperatures will drop, and by evening in some areas of Dobrudzha and Ludogorie the rain will mix with snow. Minimum temperatures will range between 0°C and 6°C, while maximum temperatures in most places will be between 4°C and 10°C. In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be around 1°C and the maximum around 4°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be cloudy with rainfall, locally significant in amount. The rain will stop in the evening, latest along the northern coast. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind will blow. Minimum temperatures will range between 5°C and 7°C, and maximum temperatures will be around 9°C–10°C. Sea water temperatures are between 6°C and 8°C. Sea conditions will be 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.

In the mountains, it will be cloudy with snowfall, which will stop from the west after noon. A light wind will blow, while in the Eastern Balkan Mountains it will be moderate to strong from the northwest; at higher elevations it will shift to north–northeast and weaken. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters will be around 2°C, and at 2,000 meters around –3°C.

Over the next few days, cloudy weather will persist, with precipitation in many areas. On Saturday, after a temporary break, rain will resume in Western Bulgaria, and snow is expected in the mountains above 1,300–1,400 meters. The wind will shift to the northeast and will be light, moderate in eastern regions. Temperatures will drop further, with minimums between –3°C and 2°C, and maximums between 3°C and 8°C.

On Sunday, the northeasterly wind will strengthen and cooling will continue. Precipitation will spread across the entire country and will be mainly snow, with rain also in the southwestern regions. Again, significant amounts are expected in Southern Bulgaria.

At the beginning of the new week, temperatures will decrease further. The coldest day will be Tuesday, when minimum temperatures will range between –12°C and –7°C, and maximum temperatures will be around 0°C. On Monday morning, light snowfall will still occur, but by noon precipitation will stop everywhere. Cloudy and windy conditions will persist. On Tuesday, the wind will weaken and shift to the south. More sunshine is expected in mountainous areas, while the lowlands will remain mostly cloudy and foggy.